Why Country Garden's woes aren't confined to China

STORY: Suzy Brandstater is a long way from China.

She’s a local politician in the small Australian town of Wilton, about an hour outside Sydney.

And yet she’s feeling the effects of trouble at the giant Chinese property developer Country Garden, which was supposed to build a huge new residential community in Wilton.

“Now, to me, when you are building a new city from scratch, greenfield development, there is room and time to get it right and have all that infrastructure in place before the people come.”

The Wilton Greens development was supposed to feature 3,600 homes.

But four years after it was announced, fewer than 50 houses are under construction.

The promised parks, sports fields and school haven’t materialised.

And now Country Garden has put most of the project on the market.

It all comes as the firm struggles with its debts.

This week it missed bond interest payments, putting it on the brink of default, and the fallout reaches well beyond China.

In Wilton, quantity surveyor Stewart Bullivant says it’s literally causing a stink:

“As you can see this construction already started, however the infrastructure hasn't been provided as promised, meaning that the sewerage is draining into a tank, which means that there'll be multiple truck movements all through day and night to empty out the wastewater because there is no on-site solution.”

The problems are symbolic of the changing fortunes at Country Garden and Chinese rivals.

They borrowed on a massive scale to fund huge developments at home and abroad.

But they’ve struggled since Beijing moved to rein in the borrowing spree.

Now creditors are circling, seeking emergency debt restructuring at Country Garden.

The people of Wilton would just like the homes they were promised, and a sewage system to go with it.