Why concerns about Anthony Richardson are ‘make believe’ | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy contributor Sal Vetri explains why the Colts quarterback should not be overlooked this season.

Video Transcript

Yeah, I think the concerns around Anthony Richardson are make believe ever since his only preseason appearance in the third preseason game on August 22nd.

I was in a draft earlier this week.

He went in the late seventh round.

This is a guy who normally goes in the fifth round.

I think that those people are concerned and they should not be.

And here's why look Anthony Richardson.

Yes, that preseason game, he threw a pick six, he went three and out, but the first drive he completed seven of eight passes on a touchdown drive yards, 12 plays.

It was great.

And if you look back to last year's preseason performance is only outing 35% completion, so not great.

He then enters the year and was a top five quarterback in both of his completed games.

Now he goes into year two of the Shane Styn offense behind a good offensive line.

He gets a weapon like Adonai Mitchell actually has Jonathan Taylor to start this year.

I think the concerns around Richardson, especially in a good matchup.

Week one against the Texans expect points are make believe