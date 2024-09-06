Why concerns about Anthony Richardson are ‘make believe’ | Fantasy Football Live
Yahoo Sports fantasy contributor Sal Vetri explains why the Colts quarterback should not be overlooked this season.
Video Transcript
Yeah, I think the concerns around Anthony Richardson are make believe ever since his only preseason appearance in the third preseason game on August 22nd.
I was in a draft earlier this week.
He went in the late seventh round.
This is a guy who normally goes in the fifth round.
I think that those people are concerned and they should not be.
And here's why look Anthony Richardson.
Yes, that preseason game, he threw a pick six, he went three and out, but the first drive he completed seven of eight passes on a touchdown drive yards, 12 plays.
It was great.
And if you look back to last year's preseason performance is only outing 35% completion, so not great.
He then enters the year and was a top five quarterback in both of his completed games.
Now he goes into year two of the Shane Styn offense behind a good offensive line.
He gets a weapon like Adonai Mitchell actually has Jonathan Taylor to start this year.
I think the concerns around Richardson, especially in a good matchup.
Week one against the Texans expect points are make believe