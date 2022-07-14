Why Claude Giroux is a winner with Senators

Justin Cuthbert explains why nearly $20 million in guaranteed earnings is a massive win for Claude Giroux.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Another winner is Claude Giroux. Pierre Dorion certainly fancies himself a winner, based on his self-satisfaction at the Ottawa Senators introductory press conference for Giroux. But I think the player did slightly better than the team, despite what has been such a rousing success of an offseason so far for Dorion and the Senators.

But that Giroux was able to bank $6.5 million for the next three seasons, another $20 million tacked onto his career earnings, or close to, I think is a windfall for him, because I'm not sure what to make of the last few years of his career. He could be drinking from the fountain of youth again with Alex DeBrincat, Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson. He could easily meet the value tied to the deal, or he easily could not.

And the fact that he was able to bag 20 million, start his next life a little earlier by moving his family back to-- or, his hometown, or close to his hometown-- I think that's definitely a win for Claude Giroux. And hopefully it works out, because I think it would be very fun to see Giroux lift those young players in Ottawa and that top six that could do some serious damage next season.

It has been a brilliant offseason so far for Ottawa. The fact that they were able to get DeBrincat, they were able to get out from underneath the Matt Murray contract, and now getting Giroux-- lots to be excited about. [? But ?] lots to be excited about as well, over the last 24 hours, for Claude Giroux.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Analysis: Cap management define 2022 NHL free agency

    Neither Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau nor John Klingberg could sign with the Flyers even if they had their sights set on Philadelphia. Before any of the top NHL free agents had agreed to a deal this week, general manager Chuck Fletcher declared the Flyers out of contention for all of them because of “the reality of our cap situation.” “We don’t have the cap space to pursue those high-end type of free agents,” Fletcher said.

  • Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to two-year contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$762,500. Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He had 10 points in 59 career games with Arizona after the Coyotes selected him in the third round (63th overall) of the 2015 NHL draft. Capobianco also had 112 points (21 goals, 91 assists) in 155 games with the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadr

  • NFL star Zach Wilson seemingly addresses rumours he slept with his mom’s best friend

    Earlier this week, the Jets quarterback’s ex-girlfriend claimed he had slept with ‘his mom’s best friend’

  • California social media addiction bill drops parent lawsuits

    A first-of-its-kind proposal in the California Legislature aimed at holding social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products would no longer let parents sue popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The revised proposal would still make social media companies liable for damages of up to $250,000 per violation for using features they know can cause children to become addicted. The bill's author, Republican Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, said he made the change to make sure the bill had enough votes to pass in the state Senate, where he said a number of lawmakers were “nervous about creating new types of lawsuits.”

  • Nationals superstar Juan Soto reportedly rejects 15-year, $440M offer, team could entertain trade offers

    Juan Soto rejected a deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in MLB history.

  • Orlando Robinson with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Orlando Robinson (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 07/15/2022

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defencemen Benn, Mete to one-year deals

    TORONTO, Ohio — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defencemen Jordie Benn and Victor Mete to one-year contracts on Thursday. The average annual value of both contracts is US$750,000. Benn, a 34-year-old from Victoria, B.C., recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 39 games with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season. Benn has played in 595 career games split between Minnesota, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Montreal and Dallas and posted 135 points (25 goals, 110 assists) while adding four ass

  • Royals president says Whit Merrifield 'sorry' for saying he would have gotten vaccinated for a contender

    The Royals president also said he was "disgusted" when he first heard Merrifield's comments.

  • Emotional exit for Woods, big chance for Smith at St Andrews

    Tiger Woods made an early and emotional departure Friday from the British Open, possibly for the last time at St. Andrews. Cameron Smith can only wonder if the 150th Open will be his arrival as an undisputed elite player. Smith already won The Players Championship this year and has risen to as high as No. 3 in the world.

  • Top US trade official says the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been 'a driver of inflation,' while many COVID-related supply-chain disruptions 'have been ironed out'

    "I think we've done a lot of partnering with other countries to try to make the supply chain more resilient," said Deputy US Trade Rep. Sarah Bianchi.

  • WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

    From Anne Hathaway's pink to the Kardashian bunch's take on the Addams family, grading couture week's best front-row guests.

  • Reports: MLB to pay $185 million to settle minor leaguers' class-action lawsuit

    MLB will also start letting teams pay minor leaguers outside of the regular season.

  • Flames, Flyers among losers in NHL free agency

    Justin Cuthbert runs down the teams licking their wounds after the first 24 hours of free agency.

  • Bombers set to host Stampeders in showdown of CFL's last two unbeaten teams

    WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea downplayed Friday’s battle of the unbeaten, but the Winnipeg head coach hopes CFL fans will be hyped. The 5-0 Blue Bombers host the 4-0 Calgary Stampeders at IG Field, with both clubs having the opportunity to come away with the league’s only unblemished record. "I don't know what kind of ribbon you get for being unbeaten in Week 6," O’Shea told reporters after Thursday’s walk-through. "I don't know that it really matters. "All three phases were rolling for them in their l

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • Brewers vs. Giants Highlights

    Davis hits go-ahead single in Brewers' 3-2 win

  • David Roddy with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics

    David Roddy (Memphis Grizzlies) with a last basket of the period vs the Boston Celtics, 07/14/2022

  • NHL free agency winners, losers: Blue Jackets strike with top prize; Blackhawks' tank is on

    The Blue Jackets are early winners of free agency by landing biggest prize, Johnny Gaudreau, while the Golden Knights made a move for cap reasons.

  • Blue Jays get lefty Foster Griffin in trade with visiting Royals

    TORONTO — Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal to Kansas City in return. Toronto optioned Griffin to its triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Buffalo. Beasley was active for Saturday's matinee against the Royals at Rogers Centre. The 26-