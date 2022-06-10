  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why CJ Miles thinks Scottie Barnes is a unique prospect

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The former Raptor has seen many players in his basketball career and expresses why Scottie Barnes' mentality will give him a chance to be one of the best in the NBA. Full discussion is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: I did want to ask you about Scottie Barnes. I kind of have to because--

CJ MILES: OK.

AMIT MANN: --he's just-- he's a different kind of beast. And that's the reason why you and I end up connecting. So first question is, why is it harder for him perhaps to have a really stable, established, consistent jumper than perhaps someone else?

CJ MILES: I don't think-- I think just there's just factors that roll in that he's just learning still. You know what I mean? He doesn't have to-- he's never had to lean on it as much either like in the position he's in because now if you're a four, you're a stretch four. Every four is a stretch four.

AMIT MANN: You're a five essentially.

CJ MILES: You're a knockdown shooter. You know what I mean? Just the position you're on the floor is different. And I think not coming-- he didn't come in as a shooter.

So the only guys I feel that carry confidence like that as a shooter coming into the league right away are real scoring shooting guards. You know what I mean? Like guys that this is what they do.

He came in with a plethora of things that he does. and I think the shooting is just catching up to him recognizing shots, recognizing when they take 3's, or when not to, or playing close outs, and the spacing that he has to play in, and how he can get them, and the guys he's playing with. You still remember this-- he hasn't played this many games with these guys.

He's learning. This is the start of the ground floor for this team that they have now. And there's just reps that are going to come now. And then, there's just the flat-out confidence from finishing the season, that just experience, minutes, games, air balls, great games, you know what I mean, all of that, all the emotions that come with it, all the time that's got to be putting in to correct things, figuring out how to take care of your body through a season. You've never played this many games. You know what I mean? There's so many things that go into this.

And that's why you see so fast in the summer him being able to make the type of strides he's made in his shot because he's like, OK, I need to do this. I need to do that. He probably knew most of the things that were on the list that they were going to give him at the exit meeting before he even had to go sit down with coach because he seems like a type of guy that just wants to work. So he probably already texted his trainer, already texted his guys that I'm coming home and we going to get into it.

AMIT MANN: Sure. How are exit interviews? How do they work? I've always been curious about that.

CJ MILES: I mean, it's literally just like-- I mean, I never had another job besides basketball, so I'm not going to say that. But I would imagine it's like you sit down with your boss, and they pretty much tell you things you want to improve. They thank you for the things you do well. It's a conversation.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: You talk about things. They want to know what they can do better obviously as coaches, and front office, and things that can help players because they want to maximize your talent. So it's literally, I mean, how you would think. And then, there's a talk about what you want to add, what we want to do. A free agent's exit meeting's probably a little different because you're not going to be under contract. So--

AMIT MANN: They're a little quieter.

CJ MILES: --basically, you're quiet. Or it's like, we'll see you in July, or hope you'll be back, or hopefully be back. Or there's nothing said because you're not coming back. You might not even have an exit meeting if you're not coming back. It depends.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, after his rookie season, as he's acclimated to becoming an NBA player, what were your impressions of his season? From top to bottom, what makes you go-- what are your takeaways from it?

CJ MILES: The thing is too also talking about that. He's going to learn from-- but you watch him, and you don't look at him and think like, man, he's far away from-- he don't look like a rookie. He didn't look shook. He didn't look like he was out of place and things like that.

I'm just looking at him knowing that there's so much more he's going to get better at, which is the scary part really, because he was really, really, really good, great enthusiasm. He competes super hard. He loves to play, and you can see that.

He's always cheesing and always screaming. He's excited about the game. And I think that's, especially now with a lot of young players, that's one thing that you are excited to see from a young guy because there's a lot of basketball players now that don't like to play basketball. They do not like to be in the gym.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: Having a guy with that amount of talent that likes to be in the gym is kind of like the Pascal situation. He's really got the potential to be anything, and he's more polished now than Pascal was at this stage. He's got more stuff in his game already, a little bit more skillful.

Obviously, the time he's coming in that stuff is phrased more and the situations are different. But still, he's got a lot of tool. And the competitive edge like with that skill set is what gives him the potential to be perennial All-Star great, great, great, long, long, career.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, sure. The amount of players that I heard-- not just any players, but Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, saying, this guy is going to be special. That's not a word that's thrown around all the time.

CJ MILES: Yeah, especially not those guys because you got to think about their competitive nature also.

AMIT MANN: Sure, right?

CJ MILES: You're supreme competitive to be at the level they're at. They're not going to talk about a guy, a young guy, like I am. You know what I mean? You're not going to give him a special tag for no reason.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former Raptor CJ Miles outlines the key to Pascal Siakam's turnaround season

    From the moment CJ Miles saw Pascal Siakam play, he knew he had a chance to be an elite talent in the NBA. The former Raptor discusses what he thinks was the key to the 27-year-old having a rebound season. Full discussion is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • More smoke coming on OG Anunoby trade, with Blazers, Nuggets and Spurs interested?

    Along those lines, don't be surprised to see more smoke around a potential trade for OG Anunoby. The Raptors with a re-signed Masai Ujiri like their core, but ultimately upgrades will have to come with the inclusion of one of Fred VanVleet, Pascal ...

  • Blazers expected to dangle No. 7 pick to maximize Damian Lillard’s prime

    Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery ...

  • The PGA Tour is right to suspend Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, LIV golfers | Opinion

    If the PGA Tour didn’t suspend the Saudi Seventeen and all their future LIV buddies, pretty soon, there might not be a PGA Tour at all.

  • Where To Buy Artificial Flowers: The Best Fake & Silk Flowers to Set the Tone in Your Space

    When real ones just aren't in the budget, these will last and last Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Toronto to name street after iconic former Raptor Kyle Lowry

    Though his name is already etched in the hearts of many Canadian basketball fans, beloved former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry and the rest of the 2019 NBA championship team will soon be honoured with streets named after them. On Monday, the city is formally announcing eight new street names at Don Mills Crossing at the northeast corner of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, in a 60-acre site that is set to feature residential, office and retail buildings, alongside parks and a new community ce

  • Tiger Woods joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James on billionaire athletes list, Forbes says

    Forbes estimates that Tiger Woods' net worth is at least $1 billion based on his golf winnings, endorsements and other business ventures.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;