Why Chris Boucher dislikes the play-in tournament

The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

- But yeah, let me ask you this-- do you just strictly worry about the way you perform, obviously, and your team? Or I mean, with the position you're in, it's tight in the East. This is probably as tight as we've seen it--

- --in a long time. You ever have a look at the standings? Or it really--

- --doesn't matter?

CHRIS BOUCHER: Every day. I look at the standings every day. And to be honest with you, the role and the position that I am right now, I can't focus on myself. Like, I got to focus on the whole team because--

- And it's different though, because with this Play-In thing now, with the Play-In Tournament--

CHRIS BOUCHER: It doesn't even mean nothing. Like, from seven to 10 now, doesn't even mean nothing. Let's say you're seventh, right? And the last 10 games, you played extremely well to get to the seventh spot.

You get to the Play-In. If you have two bad games, you're gone. All this hard work you did is for what?

CHRIS BOUCHER: Let's say you were 11. You worked your way all the way to seven to lose two games because you had, for example, injury or COVID or whatever. Then all this was for no reason. And then a team that probably was lost-- let's say they lost the last five games. They play two good games, they in the playoff now.

CHRIS BOUCHER: That's a little-- you know, that's a little scary. That's why we don't want to be in the Play-In, you know what I'm saying? We try to be in the sixth spot, where you know you're going to go to the playoff regardless. At least you get four games.

You know, now it's like, you're seventh. You need to win one game to-- well, you need to win the first game to stay seventh. Or you need to win the second game to be in the playoffs.

- Now, it does make it competitive. I mean, if you're in the standings in that spot, if you're ninth, 10th, seventh, eighth, or whatever--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Oh, you're happy.

- You like it, or--

CHRIS BOUCHER: You're happy. [? You're not ?] [? even supposed ?] [? to ?] [? be in ?] [? there. ?]

- I mean-- I mean, well, what if you're in the seven, eight spot? I mean, do you like it from a competitive standpoint? Or--

CHRIS BOUCHER: I hate it.

- --you think it's something you could do without?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I hate it. I just think that if you're 10 and ninth, you're not supposed to be there. So you just get an extra chance, really, to get in the playoff. Which, I mean, for them, it's good.

But if I'm seventh, and I've worked extremely hard to stay seventh the whole season, I get to lose all that over two games.

CHRIS BOUCHER: And like, we played great basketball. You guys saw we played-- we played some great basketball to put in a position that we are now. What if-- I knock on wood again-- we stayed seventh, right?

And then we go play against, let's say, Atlanta. And we have a bad game, and they beat us. Now they take our spot.

Then after that, we've got to play Charlotte. Let's say we play, [? lose ?] against Charlotte. Then what, we out the playoff when we were seventh the whole time, the whole season?

- Yeah, I mean-- I mean, this year, we're really going to see what it's about when it comes to that in both conferences.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Well, hopefully, we don't.

- Well, hopefully-- yeah, I mean, you can--

- It's that tight at this point, where you can be in fifth or fourth if we have a win streak, right?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I mean--

- It's that close.

CHRIS BOUCHER: See, for me, I would like for us to be out the Play-In, period, just so we can-- you know, we could walk and know we were going to the playoff. Let's say there's four more games left, and we're fifth. And all we need is to win one game to be sure to be in the playoffs.

I'd rather be in this position than we're seventh, and we need to win two games to be above the Play-In, or if we lose two games, we're out, you know what I'm saying? Like, I don't want to be in that position. Because like I said, like-- you saw what happened.

We lost to Detroit. And it's not because they're better than us. It's just like we somehow just can't figure out [? a way ?] to play-- to win against them, so--

CHRIS BOUCHER: It's not because we're not a good team. We beat a bunch of good teams.

- And that's the thing-- it's not a series, it's just a game.

CHRIS BOUCHER: It's just a game, you know? Like, you take over like that.