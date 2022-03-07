Why Chris Boucher dislikes the play-in tournament

The Toronto Raptors are in the thick of a very competitive Eastern Conference where they're hoping to avoid the play-in. Chris Boucher describes why he isn't a fan of the new tournament. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

Video Transcript

- But yeah, let me ask you this-- do you just strictly worry about the way you perform, obviously, and your team? Or I mean, with the position you're in, it's tight in the East. This is probably as tight as we've seen it--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah.

- --in a long time. You ever have a look at the standings? Or it really--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah.

- --doesn't matter?

CHRIS BOUCHER: Every day.

- Yeah.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Every day. I look at the standings every day. And to be honest with you, the role and the position that I am right now, I can't focus on myself. Like, I got to focus on the whole team because--

- And it's different though, because with this Play-In thing now, with the Play-In Tournament--

CHRIS BOUCHER: It doesn't even mean nothing. Like, from seven to 10 now, doesn't even mean nothing. Let's say you're seventh, right? And the last 10 games, you played extremely well to get to the seventh spot.

You get to the Play-In. If you have two bad games, you're gone. All this hard work you did is for what?

- Mm-hmm.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Let's say you were 11. You worked your way all the way to seven to lose two games because you had, for example, injury or COVID or whatever. Then all this was for no reason. And then a team that probably was lost-- let's say they lost the last five games. They play two good games, they in the playoff now.

- Yeah.

CHRIS BOUCHER: That's a little-- you know, that's a little scary. That's why we don't want to be in the Play-In, you know what I'm saying? We try to be in the sixth spot, where you know you're going to go to the playoff regardless. At least you get four games.

You know, now it's like, you're seventh. You need to win one game to-- well, you need to win the first game to stay seventh. Or you need to win the second game to be in the playoffs.

- Now, it does make it competitive. I mean, if you're in the standings in that spot, if you're ninth, 10th, seventh, eighth, or whatever--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Oh, you're happy.

- You like it, or--

CHRIS BOUCHER: You're happy. [? You're not ?] [? even supposed ?] [? to ?] [? be in ?] [? there. ?]

- I mean-- I mean, well, what if you're in the seven, eight spot? I mean, do you like it from a competitive standpoint? Or--

CHRIS BOUCHER: I hate it.

- --you think it's something you could do without?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I hate it. I just think that if you're 10 and ninth, you're not supposed to be there. So you just get an extra chance, really, to get in the playoff. Which, I mean, for them, it's good.

But if I'm seventh, and I've worked extremely hard to stay seventh the whole season, I get to lose all that over two games.

- Mm-hmm.

CHRIS BOUCHER: And like, we played great basketball. You guys saw we played-- we played some great basketball to put in a position that we are now. What if-- I knock on wood again-- we stayed seventh, right?

And then we go play against, let's say, Atlanta. And we have a bad game, and they beat us. Now they take our spot.

Then after that, we've got to play Charlotte. Let's say we play, [? lose ?] against Charlotte. Then what, we out the playoff when we were seventh the whole time, the whole season?

- Yeah, I mean-- I mean, this year, we're really going to see what it's about when it comes to that in both conferences.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Well, hopefully, we don't.

- Well, hopefully-- yeah, I mean, you can--

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah.

- It's that tight at this point, where you can be in fifth or fourth if we have a win streak, right?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I mean--

- It's that close.

CHRIS BOUCHER: See, for me, I would like for us to be out the Play-In, period, just so we can-- you know, we could walk and know we were going to the playoff. Let's say there's four more games left, and we're fifth. And all we need is to win one game to be sure to be in the playoffs.

I'd rather be in this position than we're seventh, and we need to win two games to be above the Play-In, or if we lose two games, we're out, you know what I'm saying? Like, I don't want to be in that position. Because like I said, like-- you saw what happened.

We lost to Detroit. And it's not because they're better than us. It's just like we somehow just can't figure out [? a way ?] to play-- to win against them, so--

- Mm.

CHRIS BOUCHER: It's not because we're not a good team. We beat a bunch of good teams.

- And that's the thing-- it's not a series, it's just a game.

CHRIS BOUCHER: It's just a game, you know? Like, you take over like that.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Crypto gives Ukraine 'flexibility' as Russian invasion boosts donations: Official

    Cryptocurrency is playing a significant role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has helped to facilitate the flow of needed funds to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers.

  • Ukraine has 'plans in place' to ensure 'continuity of government one way or another' if Zelensky dies, Blinken says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been on the front lines in the war with Russia, despite attempts on his life by Russian forces.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.