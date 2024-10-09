Why Chase Brown could have a monster Week 6

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should roll with the Cincinnati RB in Week 6 vs. the Giants.

Video Transcript

As of the filming of this video, I don't know the status of Zack Moss but he suffered an ankle injury in week five and it's possible that he either misses time this week or is limited if that happens.

Chase Brown is in line for a strong performance.

The Bengals rushing attack overall has been very so with both Moss and Brown ranking his top 24 backs in half P pr overall, Moss has served as the lead back but Brown has been slowly creeping up stealing touches and this week is the perfect opportunity for him to capitalize on his strong start to the season.

Brown is currently averaging 5.6 yards per carry, has two touchdowns and has contributed in the past game making him a very well rounded and explosive back.

Now, this matchup against the Giants isn't a layup while the Giants have been fine overall.

Cincinnati is clicking and Joe Burrow looks fantastic goal line opportunities will flow here if Moss is out, I expect Brown to get 15 carries yardage might be a little bit low here, but I am predicting 75 yards and a touchdown in three receptions for 20 yards.