'Why can't we do something to save people's lives?': Singh reacts to incident calling Bloc MP racist in House of Commons

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Wednesday responded to an earlier incident where he was kicked out of the House of Commons for calling Bloc Québécois MP Alain Therrien "racist" after he disagreed with a motion to "call out systemic racism in the RCMP." Singh pointed out the disproportionate police-related deaths of Indigenous and Black people in Canada, and said of the incident, "Why can't we do something to save people's lives?"

