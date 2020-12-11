Why the Bills are poised for a win against the Steelers | More Football
With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.
Pierre Lacroix, the former general manager of the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche, has died at the age of 72. The Avalanche confirmed his death in a statement Sunday. Lacroix started his career as a player agent before moving to the Nordiques' front office and was with the team when it moved to Colorado in 1995. He was known for orchestrating several big trades that helped build the Avalanche into a top contender, including a deal that brought goalie Patrick Roy to Denver. Colorado won two Stanley Cups under Lacroix's leadership, and the club says in a statement that he was instrumental in building the Avalanche brand. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says in a statement that Lacroix's eye for talent, appreciation for elite-level athletes and fearlessness in pulling off the big trade made him one of the most successful team builders in the league's recent history. "Fiercely competitive and personally engaging, he was highly regarded by his fellow general managers and his voice was respected throughout the league," Bettman said. Lacroix is survived by his wife, Colombe, his sons Martin and Eric, and his three grandchildren. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020. The Canadian Press
Canada Soccer has spoken out after Canadian national team stars Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema were the subject of racism remarks on social media. The pair are a couple away from the pitch. "Canada Soccer stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and within all of our communities around the world," the Canadian governing body said in a social media post. "We are both disappointed and appalled with the hateful comments recently made to members of our national teams through social media. "Share love not hate and work together for a better word. #NoToRacism." A photo of Davies, who is Black, and Huitema, who is white, on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments including some that were offensive. Many more decried the racist remarks. “We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other’s skin," Huitema said in a subsequent post. "We are all part of one race, the human race.” Davies, 20, is a star fullback with Bayern Munich. Huitema, 19, is a forward with Paris Saint-Germain. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020 The Canadian Press
The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):___1:35 p.m.Patrick Mahomes is off to a rough start against Miami and the Dolphins' defence.Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sacked the Chiefs quarterback for a 30-yard loss for one of the longest sacks of Mahomes' career.On a third-and-12 play in the first quarter, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah forced Mahomes into full retreat. The Chiefs’ quarterback tried to turn the corner around Baker but was tripped up at the 3-yard line.The Chiefs (11-1) came in already having clinched a playoff spot. Miami (8-4) has the sixth seed in the AFC.Mahomes also has been intercepted not once but twice by the Dolphins off deflected passes in just the first quarter.The defending Super Bowl champ quarterback came into the game with only two interceptions all season. Byron Jones picked him off first, then Eric Rowe intercepted a second Mahomes' pass late in the first quarter.Miami leads the Chiefs 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.___1:30 p.m.Fumbles by two Cincinnati Bengals running backs have led to a 10-0 lead by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the first quarter.First, Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a 34-yard Cowboys field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when Trayveon Williams’ fumble was recovered by Dallas linebacker Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.The game features the return of Andy Dalton to Cincinnati. Dalton was the Bengals starting quarterback for nine seasons before signing with Dallas. He became the Cowboys starter when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.___12:20 p.m.Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday.Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the Browns (9-3) try to close in a playoff berth.The Browns also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard to make room for Teller on the 53-man roster.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
While Canada has yet to book its ticket to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, it will learn Monday what awaits come qualification. The draw, set for Paris, will determine the four five-team groups for the 2023 showcase, scheduled to run Sept. 8 to Oct. 21 in nine stadiums. With North American qualifying yet to start, Canada men's coach Kingsley Jones will be looking to see where Americas 1 and 2 end up in the draw. Both have been placed in the draw's fourth pot along with Europe 1 and 2. "Americas 1, Americas 2, we've got to find out which one of those slots we'll be. But it will be very interesting to see," Jones said. Chances are both will have some tough company. An Americas qualifier could land with three teams currently ranked in the top seven in the world. The 12 teams already qualified, by virtue of finishing in the top three of their pools at the 2019 tournament, are defending champions South Africa, as well as New Zealand, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy. Eight more countries will join them via regional qualifiers. The 12 already in have been seeded based on World Rugby's rankings as of Jan. 1, 2020 — in deference to the COVID-caused havoc on the international schedule — and placed in the first three four-country pots. The final pot consists of Africa 1, Oceania 1, Asia/Pacific 1 and the repechage qualifier winner. There has been movement up and down the rankings since January, although Canada has been grounded by the pandemic. For example, Wales currently stands ninth but finds itself in the top pot while No. 10 Japan is in Pot 2. No. 7 Scotland and No. 8 Argentina, which recently scored a first-ever win over the third-ranked All Blacks, are in Pot 3. "I'm not sure whether being Americas 1 or 2 is going to be that much different, on form, by the time we get to 2023," said Jones. Due to the pandemic, the 23rd-ranked Canadian men have not played since their final outing at the 2019 World Cup in Japan — a 66-7 loss to South Africa. Canada's final match in the tournament was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis. The Canadian men (0-3-0) finished fourth in their group behind New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia. Canada's qualifying will finish by October or November 2022. In the past, Americas qualifying has pitted Canada against the U.S. with the winner securing a World Cup berth and the loser facing a South American team for the second direct berth. The loser of that match has previously had a third shot via a last-chance repechage tournament. Before the 2019 event, Canada had always secured its Americas berth at the first stage of qualifying. But last time out, the Canadians lost the qualifying series to the U.S. and Uruguay before winning the last-chance repechage tournament that also featured Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya. The loss to the Americans cost Mark Anscombe his job as Canada coach in August 2017, with Jones taking over. Qualifying for 2023 has seen various permutations in the region. Canadian officials had been led to believe it would involve results in the Americas Rugby Championship — which involves Canada, the U.S, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and an Argentina reserve side — over the next two years. The latest qualifying map in the region has the Rugby Americas North 2021 champion facing the Sudamerica Rugby 2021 titleholder in the two-legged Americas 1 Playoff. The winner becomes Americas 1 while the loser heads to the Americas 2 Playoff. The runners-up from the Rugby Americas and Sudamerica tournaments will meet in the two-legged Americas 2 Qualifier with the victor facing off against the Americas 1 Playoff loser in the two-legged Americas 2 Playoff. The winner becomes Americas 2 in the World Cup field while the loser heads to the final world qualification tournament. Whatever the format, the Canadians will face competition from the 16th-ranked Americans and No. 18 Uruguay, with No. 26 Brazil and No. 29 Chile looking to get into the mix. The Canadian men have made every World Cup field since the tournament debuted in 1987. But the team has only got out of the preliminary round once, in 1991 when it lost 29-13 to New Zealand in the quarterfinals. The Canadians are coming off a high-performance camp last month, carried out under pandemic protocols in Langford B.C. "It was a huge success," said Jones, who brought in some 36 players. "We had no dramas … There was a lot of planning in everything we did, from meal arrangements to training environment." "The planning paid off and it went seamlessly," he added. Two scrimmages went without injury. The roster was largely domestic-based due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, with Jones estimating another dozen elite Canadian players are spread around the globe. "It was such an invaluable thing for us to be able to have time with the players for the first time in a year," said Jones. The camp also marked the first opportunity for new senior assistant coach Rob Howley, a former Wales coach and scrum half, to work with the Canadian players in person. "It was fabulous," said Jones. "I think the players really enjoyed it. A new voice, obviously a very experienced voice … He's gone home (to Wales) really excited by what he saw." Jones likely won't get his player back together until the test window in July, which could include a rare match with England. Major League Rugby, which was home to some 50 Canadians last season before games were cancelled due to the pandemic, is slated to kick off its 2021 campaign on March 20. Confirmed 2023 Rugby World Cup Draw Pools (with current world ranking) Pot 1: South Africa (1), New Zealand (3), England (2), Wales (9). Pot 2:- Ireland (5), France (4), Australia (6), Japan (10). Pot 3: Scotland (7), Argentina (8), Fiji (11) and Italy (14). Pot 4: Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe 1, Europe 2. Pot 5: Africa 1, Oceania 1, Asia/Pacific 1, Final Qualifier Winner. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — One is quiet, steady and a rising NFL star. Cleveland's other running back is more outgoing and has his career back on track after a major detour. So similar on the field, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are different outside the lines. “The odd couple,” Browns offensive co-ordinator Alex Van Pelt said. And perhaps the most feared rushing duo in the league, a two-headed monster capable of a big-yardage play from anywhere on the field. With a combined 1,538 yards rushing heading into Monday night’s game against Baltimore — an AFC North matchup with major playoff implications for both teams — Chubb and Hunt are on pace to become just the eighth pair of teammates to each break 1,000 yards in a season. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,206) and Mark Ingram (1,018) were the previous to do it, joining the exclusive list last season. But it’s a rare feat and the fact that Chubb (799 yards) is among the league’s leading rushers despite missing four games with a sprained right knee, makes it that much more impressive. Making the double, 1,000-yard club has been a goal since training camp. “I have been fired up,” Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell said. “That is going to happen. I knew that was going to happen before the season started. That is going to happen. It is just a matter of what game it is going to happen.” The Chubb-Hunt combination is one of the main reasons behind this season's turnaround for the Browns (9-3), which didn't start until after a 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. But first-year coach Kevin Stefanski has leaned on his two running backs — and a solid offensive line — during some rough-weather games and to put away teams in the second half. Heavy doses of Chubb and Hunt can have a cumulative effect on defences, wearing them down late in games. That's happened several times as either Chubb or Hunt — or both — have broken off huge gains with the game on the line. Chubb to the right. Hunt to the left. Knockout. And while it would be reasonable to assume the backs might be resentful at times of each other or jealous that one may be getting more opportunities, the opposite is true. Chubb and Hunt get along splendidly. The two backs run in sync. “These guys, they embody who we are as a team,” said Browns receiver Jarvis Landy. "Nick Chubb, a stand-up guy. I do not know if there is a bad bone in his body. He is one of the nicest people that I have ever met, and then on Sunday, he turns into a whole different person. "The same with Kareem — quiet, soft spoken, but he gets on the field and he is a totally different person. At the end of the day, I think they both understand what they bring to the table and that they are both beneficial. They know that together they can do something special.” The Browns view them both as starters even though it's usually Chubb who is on the field first and Hunt is used more often on third down because of his pass-catching ability. Chubb has a hit-the-hole, straight-ahead approach. Nothing fancy. He's pretty much the same when he's not playing, but Hunt has figured out how to soften up his teammate. “Kareem is the one that gets me talking more and laughing more in the locker room than everybody, just because of his personality," said Chubb, who is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. "I do enjoy that, hanging out and laughing and cutting up a little bit.” Getting Chubb to crack isn't easy. “I think I had him smile the other day,” Van Pelt said. "He had his mask on. I did see his eyes wrinkle up a little bit like a smile. If anybody can get someone out of their shell, it is definitely Kareem. He has a great sense of humour and a great way about him.” Hunt, who hasn't been a problem this season after coming to Cleveland last year with baggage attached to his eight-game league suspension for violent behaviour, enjoys trying to get his unflappable teammate to lighten up. “I kind of get Nick a little bit,” said Hunt, who has scored eight TDs. “We see eye to eye on a lot of things, both playing football our whole life and so I am able to relate on things like that and stuff he sees. It is a lot of different things.” That chemistry has positioned the Browns to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and maybe even make a post-season run — right behind their two backs, who don't mind sharing the ball or the spotlight. “When we both take the field,” Hunt said. "You never know.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Tom Withers, The Associated Press
Kevin Drury is aware the chill attitude that drove him to a World Cup men's ski cross title will be put to the test this season. In claiming last season's crystal globe that goes to the season champion, the 32-year-old from Toronto was a podium regular in a sport where bodies routinely collide and fly off course. Drury won four golds and finished in the top five in all but two events. "Ski cross is not a consistent sport because there's so much luck involved," Drury told The Canadian Press. "That's why I think last year was pretty surprising to me. I know I'm fast, I know I ski well, but to consistently be where I was was pretty cool. "In terms of repeating it, I think just trying to maintain my mental attitude that I had last year, which was just fully relaxed and let it happen rather than trying to force it. "If at the start the results aren't coming the way I want them to, try to not panic and compare the last season and get upset." He and his Canadian teammates will likely need their composure in a 2020-21 ski cross season already hit with postponements and cancellations due to both lack of snow and the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really have a battle plan," Drury said. "I'm just going to try to control what I can control and take it from there." The headliners of Canada's deep team include Drury, Olympic champions Brady Leman and Marielle Thompson, and Olympic silver medallist Britt Phelan. Phelan's season is delayed, however, as the 29-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., works her way back from a torn knee ligament suffered last February. India Sherret also tore her knee ligament during pre-season training in October. The Olympian from Cranbook, B.C., is rehabilitating following surgery in November. Season-opening World Cups in Val Thorens, France, and Montafon, Austria, were both rescheduled. Canada's team kicks off its season deep into December with back-to-back races Tuesday and Wednesday in Arosa, Switzerland. Drury, Calgary's Lemann and Thompson of Whistler, B.C., are among 15 Canadians racing in qualifying Monday. The team then immediately heads to France, where rescheduled Val Thorens on Saturday and Sunday replaces cancelled races in Innichen, Italy. The Canadians won't race at home this winter. January's World Cup at Nakiska west of Calgary came off the schedule early in the pandemic. The recent cancellation of February's world freestyle ski championship in China left a gaping hole in the season. The world governing body of skiing (FIS) called off what would have been 10 days of test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing "in light of the current global COVID-19 situation." "It's challenging, but I always say there's never any problems, just solutions," Canada's ski cross high-performance director Dave Ellis said. "We knew this was going to be a challenging season and I think we've embraced that. I hope we get to race because that's why we're in the game." Thinking about how to avoid the virus, in addition to the demands of training, racing and travel, will be mentally draining for the athletes, Ellis acknowledged. "A big part of our focus is around mental health," he said. "We realize this is fatiguing for the bulk of the group that's been in Europe since early October. "Typically, we would come home and kind of get some training in, but just with the way everything's kind of fallen in front of us, it did end up being better to stay in Europe for training this time around." A few unidentified Canadian ski cross athletes came home in early November because they tested positive for the virus. Some host countries require an entire national team to withdraw from a World Cup and isolate even if just one person on the team tests positive. The Swedish women's alpine ski team did not race a World Cup in Levi, Finland, in November because a coach tested positive. All eight skiers on the team tested negative. "I have been very, very careful with myself around COVID," Drury said. "The thought of not being able to race because someone else tested positive and, because of contact tracing and whatnot, you can't race, that would be a tough pill to swallow." The pandemic derailed a planned August wedding ceremony for Drury and American cross-country skier Mary Katherine Cirelli. The couple did marry at the Burlington, Vt., courthouse in September. Drury departed for pre-season training in Saas Fee, Switzerland the following day. "We were supposed to get married in Quebec with a big party," Drury said. "Obviously we had to cancel that. "We just went to the courthouse. We walked in and walked out with our marriage licence in about five minutes." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press