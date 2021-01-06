Why Bills-Colts is the Wild Card game of the week
Buffalo's riding a scorching-hot Josh Allen into the playoffs, but the Colts' defense keeps the door open for a stunning first-round upset.
The NHL said Friday that six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in a development that will push back the opener for the defending Western Conference champions by nearly a week.
The team announced that he “suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home.”
The NHL's one-time-only, all-Canadian division cleared its final hurdle Friday. Developments south of the border related to COVID-19, however, were far less encouraging. Manitoba announced it will allow the Winnipeg Jets to play home games during the pandemic, joining Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia in giving the league's plan to resume action north of the border this season a thumbs up. Friday's move came after the province made a minor modification to current public health orders, allowing professional hockey to go ahead in the Manitoba capital with the NHL schedule set to begin Wednesday. "We feel super fortunate that the government has allowed us to play," Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said. "To say it's been a tough year is the understatement of my lifetime ... in terms of what we've all been dealing with. "Collectively, we're all in this together and it's been a challenge for everyone." But that approval from Manitoba came the same day the Dallas Stars closed their facility after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL said the Stars won't open their season until Jan. 19, at earliest. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, said Friday a number of players didn't practise "out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols." "It's just another reminder of what we're dealing with here with the virus," Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "There's obviously no shortage of stories from other sports as well." Due to border restrictions related to non-essential travel and the current 14-day quarantine, Canada's seven franchises will only play against each other in the newly-minted North Division this season instead of crossing into the U.S. The same goes for the first two rounds of the playoffs. Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, couldn't recall exactly when the idea of an all-Canadian circuit was first floated, but added anything involving frequent border crossings was a non-starter. "It's just a no-go if the season entailed travel from a country with much higher transmission," he said. "It was a requirement of public health's approval here that the regular season would only be in Canada." Roussin said he understands that small business owners or people unable to visit family might be upset NHL games are going ahead, but added the league's situation and ability to pull a season off safely isn't on the same level. "The difference is quite clear (when looking at) what the NHL could do (compared) to an eight-year-old recreational hockey league," he said. "Nonetheless, it's a frustrating time. We've said it time and time again. "The NHL put a proposal forward that really had such robust protocols, that really had such minimal risk to Canadians that we felt the benefit of seeing some sort of normalcy during this stage was outweighing the quite minimal risk to the population." There will be no fans present for games in Canadian NHL arenas, at least to start the schedule, while players and team staff have to adhere to a number of protocols when on the road — which include being restricted to the hotel and rink. "The protocols here are very good," Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen said. "Of course we're happy to do what we like to do. And I feel grateful for that." Players are being tested daily for the novel coronavirus during training camp. That will continue for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, but as seen in Dallas and Columbus, there is still increased risk compared to the tightly-controlled bubbles the NHL employed to resume the 2019-20 campaign in Toronto and Edmonton this summer. Leafs forward Joe Thornton said the team he was playing for in Switzerland this fall suspended operations a few times because of the virus, but he's happy his 23rd NHL season — and first for a Canadian club — is on. "We didn't know if we were going to play and finally we're here," said the 41-year-old. "It's been a long off-season for everybody involved — fans and players, coaches, and right down the line. "We're all excited to get this thing going." Ontario sport minister Lisa MacLeod announced Thursday the Leafs and Ottawa Senators can host games in 2021, posting on Twitter: "This approval was granted after close scrutiny of the rigorous health and safety protocols that will be adopted to keep players, staff and our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19." The other three provinces had previously given consent, although Quebec Premier Francois Legault had to reiterate earlier this week the Canadiens would be permitted to play in Montreal despite his government instituting a curfew from Saturday through Feb. 8 in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. And while NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Dec. 24 the league believed it had an agreement in place to hold games in Canada, none of the five provinces in question — each had to sign off — provided formal confirmation until Dec. 31. Alberta released a statement to The Canadian Press on New Year's Eve saying it had greenlighted games for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames six days earlier, while Manitoba and B.C. both indicated their jurisdictions were still holding discussions. B.C. eventually gave its blessing Sunday, Quebec followed suit Monday and Ontario did the same Thursday before Manitoba closed the circle. The federal government previously gave the start of training camps the go-ahead and also the waived its 14-day quarantine rule under "national interest grounds" in favour of a modified plan for players and team staff returning to the country. The Leafs and Canadiens open the shortened 56-game season Wednesday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena before the Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place later that evening. The Jets begin their schedule by welcoming the Flames the following night at Bell MTS Place, while Ottawa gets started Jan. 15 at Canadian Tire Centre against Toronto. "It brings optimism to our communities," said Morrissey, who had a recent phone conversation with a Manitoba Hydro representative buoyed by the NHL's impending return. "I just hope we can provide some excitement, something to look forward to for the people of Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba. "Hopefully it's a sign of good things to come." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver and Steve Lambert in Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — Curling Alberta has cancelled plans to hold its provincial championships later this month in Sylvan Lake, Alta., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The NexSource Centre was tabbed to host the Jan. 25-Feb. 5 men's, women's and mixed doubles competitions with the winners to advance to the national championships.In a statement released Friday afternoon, Curling Alberta said it plans to name its national representatives "as soon as possible pending a decision by the organization’s board of directors."Northern Ontario was the first member association to announce the cancellation of its playdowns this season. It used last season's results to determine representatives for the upcoming nationals, which will be held in a bubble setting at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre.Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia followed Northern Ontario's lead in recent weeks. Other provinces and territories are still hoping they'll be able to hold their annual playdowns.Team Laura Walker represented Alberta at last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts while Brendan Bottcher wore provincial colours at the Tim Hortons Brier.The Feb. 20-28 Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held in a hub setting on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park. The Brier is set for March 6-14 and the Canadian mixed doubles championship is set for March 18-25.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Bayern Munich’s defensive frailties finally took their toll as Borussia Mönchengladbach came from two goals down to beat the Bundesliga leader 3-2 on Friday.Jonas Hofmann scored twice and Florian Neuhaus provided the bow as Gladbach dealt Bayern just its second defeat in 15 games.“Gladbach were very efficient. They brutally punished three mistakes that we made,” coach Hansi Flick said.Bayern conceded first in each of its previous eight league games but recovered to lose none.Flick was determined for his team to make a good start and Bayern was given an opening early on when Neuhaus was penalized through VAR for handball in the penalty area.Robert Lewandowski duly converted the penalty in the 20th minute, consequently also ending Bayern’s habit of conceding the first goal.Leon Goretzka then won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Leroy Sané, and doubled Bayern’s lead in the 26th.But the defending champions’ issues hadn’t gone away, as Hofmann showed when he beat the visitors’ offside trap to score after a brilliant through ball from Lars Stindl.Stindl won the ball from Joshua Kimmich to set up Hofmann again just before halftime. The goal was initially flagged offside, but a VAR review showed Hofmann was behind Niklas Süle when Stindl played him through. Hofmann had plenty of time to pick his spot and he stayed cool before slotting the ball inside the left post.“We twice lost the ball where we shouldn’t lose the ball and we didn’t react to it properly,” Goretzka said.Süle was again at fault when Gladbach got its third goal in the 49th, when his wayward pass was intercepted by Hofmann, who played a one-two with Breel Embolo before laying the ball off for Neuhaus, who let fly inside the top-right corner.“Unfortunately, they punished these two or three bad passes that we had in the buildup,” Thomas Müller said. “But in the end it’s pointless to talk about the goals conceded. We didn’t make enough of our pressure in the second half.”Leipzig can move to the top on Saturday with a win at home over Borussia Dortmund.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPBy CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The NFL is making additional advertising time available to its broadcast partners for the playoffs.The increased ad sales are good news during a challenging season for the league and broadcasters. Ratings were down 7% during the regular season as the league dealt with challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and increased interest in the presidential election.“Due to strong demand from the marketplace, we worked with our broadcast partners to make additional ad units available for post-season games leading up to the Super Bowl,” NFL spokesman Alex Riethmiller said.The league will allow networks to sell four more 30-second spots. The additional ads will not add to the length of the games.Two of the spots will come by reducing league and broadcaster promotional spots. The NFL receives 90 seconds to two minutes of promotional time while broadcasters have four to five minutes during games for promotions.The other two spots would likely be aired during other breaks in the action, like injury time outs.NFL games average 70 30-second advertising units per game. There are at least four two-minute ad breaks per quarter as well as longer breaks at the end of quarters as well as halftime.The post-season begins this weekend with three games apiece on Saturday and Sunday. There are two new wild-card games after owners voted last year to expand the field from six to seven teams in each conference. CBS and NBC have two games apiece while ESPN and Fox each have one.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
They were given pre-match odds of 90-1 by some British bookmakers.Some of them were dropped off at the stadium ahead of the game by their mothers and fathers.A bunch of new jerseys needed to be printed before kickoff on Friday, adding rarely seen squad numbers up to 76 for the teenagers who, at late notice, were about to play for Aston Villa against the superstars of English champion Liverpool in the FA Cup.Imagine the widespread disbelief, then, when Villa’s kids defied grim predictions by reaching halftime of the supposed third-round mismatch at 1-1 against the best team in the country, a lineup containing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.As expected, Liverpool pulled clear in the second half, but there was little to really celebrate from the 4-1 win at an empty Villa Park.“One of their lads said he hadn’t played for two months.” said Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who made his professional debut before four of Villa's players were born. “It wasn't ideal for either team. Nobody wants this but it's where we're at at this moment unfortunately."Villa was plunged into the desperate situation following a coronavirus outbreak in the first-team squad that led to the closure of the club’s training ground this week. Ten senior players, it was revealed early Friday, had contracted the coronavirus along with four staff and there was only one solution: Villa had to field members of its under-18 and under-23 teams for the game against Liverpool.Having taken — and passed — tests for COVID-19 to show they were fine to play, seven players from the under-23s and four from the under-18s lined up against a stronger-than-expected Liverpool lineup, boosted by some pre-match words of encouragement by Villa’s best player.“Good luck tonight boys, no pressure whatsoever,” tweeted Jack Grealish, the Villa captain and England international. “Go out there and enjoy yourselves.”And they did, even though Mane gave Liverpool the lead with a header in the fourth minute — a goal that was expected to open the floodgates for the visitors.Instead, Villa’s kids battled gamely and, after riding their luck at times, equalized against all the odds when Louie Barry — a 17-year-old striker recently returned to his boyhood club after a spell at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy — ran in behind Liverpool’s defence to slot home a composed finish in the 41st.“It was the proudest I’ve ever been of myself,” Barry said. “My family were probably screaming at the TV when it hit the back of the net. It happened all so quick.”So anxious was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he sent on Thiago Alcantara, a Champions League winner with Bayern Munich last year, for the start of the second half and the midfielder's range of passing prompted an improvement.The sucker-punch for Villa came from Liverpool scoring three goals in a five-minute span from the 60th, through Georginio Wijnaldum, Mane and Salah.Villa's players, to their huge credit, didn't concede again and wore looks of pride at the final whistle.“That was a monumental effort considering what the players have had to go through,” said Mark Delaney, Villa's under-23s coach who took charge for the game with first-team manager Dean Smith also absent.Barry exchanged jerseys with Liverpool midfielder Fabinho after the fulltime whistle, and was then seen chasing after the Brazilian to get his shirt back so he could keep it as a souvenir of a memorable night.“From start to finish, we gave our all,” Barry said. “When I scored, I thought we might even have a chance here ... credit to ourselves and the club.”In the other third-round match on Friday, Wolverhampton beat fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to Adama Traore's powerfully struck shot in the 35th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas, The Associated Press
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro raced home from practice on Friday to watch themselves win the pair short program at the Skate Canada Challenge. "I'm a little tired from the program we just skated," Marinaro joked during a phone interview afterward. His words perfectly summed up the bizarre world of sports amid a global pandemic. Moore-Towers and Marinaro scored 71.04 points for their short program to Alabama Shakes' "Gimme all Your Love," a skate that due to COVID-19 was recorded at their all-but-empty Oakville, Ont., home rink more than a month ago. Moore-Towers touched a hand down, nearly falling on the landing of their throw triple loop, but the program was solid enough to give them a 10-point lead over Deanna Stellato and Maxime Deschamps (61.19 points). Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland were third after the short program with a score of 59.01. The long program will be broadcast Saturday. Rising COVID-19 cases across the country forced Skate Canada to hold the event virtually, with pre-recorded programs. Skaters performed their programs in costume at their respective home rinks over the past few weeks, following regular competition rules. They were only allowed one shot. In an effort to simulate a live skating competition, the programs are being streamed online — and judged in real time via video by officials spread across the country. Moore-Towers and Marinaro watched Friday's broadcast at their separate homes. Moore-Towers was a bundle of nerves. "We texted through the events while we were watching as if we were watching it together. But honestly, I was stressed so I was kind of wanting to be in my own space," said the 28-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont. "I find this more difficult and more anxiety-ridden than if you were to actually compete in the event. Obviously, we know what happens more or less. But we did this . . . a little over four weeks ago. And so at the time, when we competed, everything happened so fast, and we got off the ice, and there's no replays to see you have really no immediate feedback. And so this is the first time we're seeing it as well." There were no fans in the rinks, only a handful of coaches, a video crew and a Skate Canada official there to ensure rules were followed. A smattering of applause could be heard after each skate. "We feed off the crowd, we depend on the audience and the crowd to bring us through and we use them to have facial expressions, and making eye contact (with judges). And these are just all things that you kind of have to pretend in a virtual event," Moore-Towers said. Almost the entire Canadian team has been sidelined since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the world championships last March in Montreal. It's been a particularly rough few months for Moore-Towers and Marinaro. A 29-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., Marinaro lost his grandmother Charlotte Jones to COVID-19 in April. The 88-year-old lived in a long-term care facility. Locked out of rinks for months at the beginning of the pandemic, training was finally going well when Moore-Towers displaced a rib in September. That kept them off the ice for the better part of another two months. Being four weeks better now than when they actually skated the program only added to Friday's viewing angst. "It's tough (to watch) because we we have improved in four weeks, right?" Moore-Towers said. "We do video work in training every day. So we are able to see that program and see how it's evolved and changed, and we're significantly better now than we were four weeks ago. "So in a sense to it's difficult to watch something when you feel you've improved so much." Their phone interview Friday ended with wishes of good luck in Saturday's free program — even though they've already skated it. "Wish us luck watching — it's almost harder," Moore-Towers laughed. Keegan Messing, who won bronze in men's singles at Skate America, is the only Canadian skater to have competed prior to the Challenge. The virtual Challenge is a qualifying event for the Canadian championships Feb. 8-14 in Vancouver. It's planned as a live event, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise across Canada, there is a chance the championship will be held virtually as well. There's also questions around whether the world championships scheduled for March in Sweden will happen at all. The Challenge programs for junior and senior ice dance, and senior men and women, meanwhile, will be broadcast on SkateCanada.ca, Jan. 15-17. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski is still stuck in his basement at home. At least the Browns are out and about.Well, most of them.After being unable to practice for two days due to COVID-19 testing and protocols, Cleveland got permission from medical experts and the NFL to get on the field Friday for the first time this week in advance of Sunday's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.The team resumed normal activities — by 2021 standards — at its training facility, which has been closed since Tuesday when coach Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others.“That’s much better than being on these Zoom calls,” said Stefanski, who won't coach Sunday's game because league rules state anyone testing positive with the virus must isolate for 10 days. "They’re excited to get out there.”The Browns had been limited to virtual meetings while preparing for their first post-season appearance since the 2002 season.Stefanski, who will be replaced by special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer, opened his news conference with a rundown of Cleveland's injury list, which includes star defensive end Myles Garrett and right tackle Jack Conklin, both picked as AP All-Pros.Garrett is questionable with a shoulder issue, but Stefanski said he's confident the edge rusher along with stout defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck) will play.Conklin is out with an “illness,” but Stefanski could not say whether Conklin is experiencing COVID-like symptoms.“We’ll just follow the protocols,” Stefanski said. "In this day and age, you have an illness and you’ve got to be safe with that. But we’ll just make sure we follow the protocols.”League guidelines stipulate that if someone has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, that person must isolate. As long as Conklin continues to test negative over the next two days, he’ll be eligible to play against Pittsburgh's rugged defensive line.Cleveland's roster remains in flux.Eight players are on the COVID-19 reserve list, including Bitonio, top cornerback Denzel Ward, safety Ronnie Harrison and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. It's possible Ward could be back, but Stefanski didn't have an update on his status.The Browns are following the advice of medical consultants and flying to Pittsburgh rather than busing. There's more room to social distance on a plane to reduce any spread from taking place.It's been another week of delays and distractions for the Browns.On Thursday, quarterback Baker Mayfield said he hadn't thrown a football since last weekend, when the Browns clinched the AFC's No. 6 seed by beating the Steelers to set up their second game in eight days with their chief rival.Stefanski said he's been impressed with his quarterback's focus despite the upheaval before making his playoff debut.“He’s locked in through virtual meetings,” Stefanski said. “He’s done a great job. He always does on our calls. He fully understands the game plan. He understands the opponent. He’s somebody that I’ve been very impressed with watching him work and watching him prepare.”The league maintains the game will be played as scheduled despite the Browns being without Stefanski and other players due to the virus.Per league rules, Stefanksi can communicate with players and his coaching staff in the locker room up until they head out for kickoff, but then can't have contact with them until after the game. The league doesn't permit any communication with personnel on the field from 90 minutes prior to the game until after the game.Stefanski said he's confident the team is in good hands with Priefer and a coaching staff that has had to adjust several times in recent weeks due to the coronavirus.“We had 16 games to kind of establish the way we do things, so this entire coaching staff has been a huge part of that and the way we operate and the way we call the game,” he said. "So I don’t see there being a huge deviation to what we’ve done the last 16 games because it’s a true collaborative group effort.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
Tommy Lasorda loved the game of baseball more than anything.If it was somehow possible, he loved the Dodgers even more.Lasorda lived his life wrapped in Dodger Blue, and when he took his last breath Thursday night at the age of 93 my guess is he was still certain of one thing“If you don’t love the Dodgers,’’ Lasorda liked to say, "there’s a good chance you may not get into Heaven.’’Under that set of qualifications, Lasorda is already there. No need to present his credentials at the Pearly Gates, even if he didn’t show up in his gleaming white uniform with Dodgers scrawled in blue on the front and a big No. 2 on the back.He lived long enough to see the Dodgers break the drought of his lifetime and win the team’s first World Series since he, Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser gave them the most improbable one 32 years earlier. His last wish was to see the Dodgers finally win again and, though frail, he travelled to Texas in October to see it happen.Still, even in death, there’s one wish remaining.“I want my wife to put the Dodgers’ schedule on my tombstone,’’ Lasorda often said. “When people are in the cemetery visiting their loved ones, they’ll say, ‘Let’s go to Lasorda’s grave and see if the Dodgers are playing today.'”Fans will have to wait a few months to do that, but Lasorda’s tombstone figures to be a popular gathering place before games. He was true Dodger royalty and, along with Vin Scully, one of the last remaining bridges between Ebbets Field and Dodger Stadium.Now he’s gone, even as Vinny mourns the passing of his wife earlier in the week.“There will never be anybody like Tommy Lasorda,’’ said Steve Brener, the public relations director for the Dodgers during Lasorda’s reign. ”He was like a second father to me.’’If, in the end, the measure of a man’s life may be found in the number of stories told about him, Lasorda lived a life way beyond his 93 years.He fought the Phillie Phanatic on the field after the mascot dared to disparage his beloved Dodgers, and traded punches with the hated Giants at Candlestick Park. He won one World Series with a ragtag team that probably didn’t even deserve to be in it, then summoned Gibson out of the clubhouse to help him win a second.In between he engaged in clubhouse rants, feasted on lasagna in his office with Frank Sinatra and gave his opinion to anyone who asked — and even those who didn’t. The tapes of his postgame rants about Kurt Bevacqua and Dave Kingman are underground classics that will live in baseball lore forever.So, Tommy, what did you think about Kingman hitting three home runs against the Dodgers?“What’s my opinion of Kingman’s performance? What the (expletive) do you think my opinion is of it? I think it was (expletive). Put that in I don’t (expletive) care,’’ he said. "What’s my opinion of his performance? (expletive). He beat us with three (expletive) home runs. What the (expletive) do you mean? What is my opinion of his performance? How can you ask me a question like that? I’m (expletive) off to lose a (expletive) game, and you ask me my opinion of his performance?”Lasorda spent 71 seasons with the Dodgers, earning his first World Series ring in 1955 as a left-handed pitcher in Brooklyn. He was a better manager than a pitcher, leading the Dodgers to four World Series and winning two of them. For the last 14 years of his life he was a special adviser to the team, sitting in his seat next to the Dodger dugout at every home game, often with Don Newcombe and others beside him.Brener, who talked on the phone to Lasorda’s wife, Jo, on Thursday before he suffered his fatal heart attack, remembered him as both a master motivator and a masterful promoter who reveled in the celebrity scene around him. The Hollywood elite loved him back, making a path toward Lasorda’s clubhouse office at Dodger Stadium, where there was always plenty of food to go along with the laughs.Sinatra was a pal and promised Lasorda he would sing the national anthem at opening day if he got the Dodger managerial job. Sure enough, Sinatra was at home plate delivering the tune when the Dodgers opened in 1977.“Nobody has to tell Frank Sinatra he is a good singer and nobody has to tell me that I am a good manager,’’ Lasorda said.But it wasn’t all about winning games and hanging out with Sinatra, Dean Martin and Don Rickles after the games. Lasorda had time for everyone — though some had to declare their allegiance to the Dodgers first.Brener recalled going to a hospital in San Francisco once with Lasorda, who had gotten a letter from a family whose son was in a coma.“The parents are there and Tommy goes in and starts motivating the kid, telling him to wake up and that he was going to be the bat boy for the Dodgers,’’ Brener said. ”Well, this kid came out of the coma and the next year Tommy introduces me to the kid at Candlestick Park and says this is the kid I talked to in the hospital. The kid rebounded and was our batboy. it was the most incredible thing I had ever seen.’’If the stories are legendary, so was the manager. He was faithful to his team, and always true to himself even if he didn't suffer fools — and Giants fans — easily.Still, even those who didn’t see things so Blue will agree on this: For 71 years baseball was a better game because Tommy Lasorda was in it.___Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Assocciated Press. Write to him at tdahlber@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlbergTim Dahlberg, The Associated Press
The English Premier League warned clubs on Friday that disciplinary action will be taken over breaches of coronavirus rules amid a sharp rise in cases, including 10 Aston Villa players being forced into isolation after testing positive.The outbreak at Villa threatens its Premier League games next week but the team still was able to contest its FA Cup match against Liverpool on Friday, using only youth players in a 4-1 loss to the English champion in the third round.In games, players have become more lax and the league wants them to minimize contact. Clubs were told in a letter from the league that handshakes, hugging and shirt-swapping should stop, in an attempt to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading — particularly with a more transmissible variant of the disease circulating in England.However, some Villa and Liverpool players were seen exchanging jerseys as they left the field at fulltime at Villa Park.The government has allowed professional sports to continue despite England being placed into its latest lockdown this week and some players being involved in high-profile flouting of national rules over Christmas with parties.“It is vital to ensure public, government and stakeholder confidence in the training and matchday protocols that individual transgressions by relevant persons are appropriately investigated and sanctioned by clubs," the league told clubs in a letter first published by the the Daily Telegraph website."Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action by the league individually against the relevant person, where appropriate (for example, where his or her conduct brings the league into disrepute) and/or against the club (where the relevant person’s conduct constitutes a breach of the training protocol).”The league might investigate the circumstances of outbreaks within teams to discover the cause and assess if action has to be taken.“There are moments when young people will stray from the rules," Villa chief executive Christian Purslow told Sky Sports, "and, whether you’re a parent or the chief executive of a football club, that’s a time when you have to be very strict and remind people of their responsibilities.”Compliance officers from the league can go into training grounds and dressing rooms on matchdays to check coronavirus protocols are being followed.Clubs have been told to limit interactions between players and coaches away from matches and training, including only using canteens on the day before games or on matchdays.Anyone coming into contact with players on transport used to get to games will also have to test negative in advance for COVID-19.Villa's training ground in central England has been closed after 14 positive cases — 10 of which were players — were discovered from two rounds of tests, on Monday and Thursday.Tests were also conducted on the youngsters to ensure Villa could field a team against Liverpool.The team was filled with players from the under-18 and under-23 squads, with under-23 manager Mark Delaney leading the team in place of manager Dean Smith.Villa's next game in the Premier League is against Tottenham on Wednesday, and Purslow did not know whether that match would go ahead.Three Premier League games — Everton vs. Manchester City, Tottenham vs. Fulham, and Burnley vs. Fulham — were postponed last week because of COVID-19 outbreaks among clubs.Many more games have been called off in England's lower divisions.On Friday, the English Football League, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League, reported 112 positive cases out of 3,507 players and staff members who were tested in the latest round of checks. That is an infection rate of more than 3%.The Women's Super League was also affected, with Everton-Manchester United becoming on Friday the third game in the division to be called off because of positive coronavirus cases.Everton said it was unable to field a squad for Sunday's game because of confirmed COVID-19 infections as well as injuries.Two women's matches scheduled for Saturday — Arsenal-Aston Villa and Manchester City-West Ham — already had been postponed.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris And Steve Douglas, The Associated Press