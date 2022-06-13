  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

Video Transcript

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I mean, it should-- it would literally have to play out like the Avalanche being a minus-200 favorite, I think, when you take goaltending out of it. Because that could level the playing field. It could be a lot of the Lightning trying to just withstand what Colorado is throwing at them. But a lot of what Tampa's games have have looked that way. Where it's just them blocking shots and Vasilevskiy start-- like that's what they do. That is their recipe.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: They can just get five men behind the puck. They block shots. They have superb goaltending. That's the recipe. And they counterattack, they take advantage of their opportunities.

Ross Colton, Steven Stamkos, they just score when they need to have to-- when they need to, when those opportunities are presented to them. But if the chances are equal, if the chances are a 60-40 split in favor of Colorado, you have to believe that Vasilevskiy can give Tampa the edge. Colorado is going to have to own this series from a 5-on-5 standpoint I think in order to win it.

Because Vasilevskiy is going to have a massive, massive advantage, maybe his biggest advantage so far in these playoffs. If you look at the goaltenders he's overcome, Jack Campbell played really well, Sergei Bobrovsky was fine, and he's a pretty-- he's up and down, but he had a good year. And he's got capabilities himself.

And of course, Igor Shesterkin is the next Vasilevskiy in a lot of ways. And he proved, despite a little wobbly start, that he was better than him too. I'm shocked. I might have to double down on the Tampa Bay [INAUDIBLE]. Or at least maybe the confidence challenge will figure out the stakes there.

We'll get to that in a bit. I do have one more question that's kind of gambling-esque. But if the Lightning won the Stanley Cup, who do you think would win the Conn Smythe Trophy right now?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Andrei Vasilevskiy was my leading contender for that, just because of how he's played throughout most of this postseason. But it's kind of weird. Beyond that, I mean, I'm trying to think if there's been like one real significant, like--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: There hasn't been.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: There's no one-- that's it. There's no one beyond Andrei Vasilevskiy on the Tampa Bay Lightning who has consistently torched teams throughout the playoffs. It's been a collective effort throughout. And there's been different heroes and different big players at all of these different series. We're talking about Nick Paul in one game, Ondrej Palát had a couple of good games against the Rangers.

Ross Colton coming up huge, with Nikita Kucherov has had his moments as well. And I'm not even convinced he's playing at 100%. But the one constant throughout all of these series is Andrei Vasilevskiy standing on his head, and keeping his team in it, and winning these games. So I think Andrei Vasilevskiy, for me, is the leading candidate off of the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I think, by far he should be the leading candidate. And yet, Nikita Kucherov is the favorite among Lightning players with the shortest--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Really?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: --odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. I am shocked by this. I saw it this morning. Again, if I wasn't so invested on the Lightning victory, I would probably be going towards it. I've already bet on Andrei Vasilevskiy, it way better odds, so I'm not going to touch it again. But unless this is a Lifetime Achievement Award--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: [LAUGHS]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: --then it should go to Andrei Vasilevskiy. If it's about these playoffs, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who's 12 and 5, 9-28 save percentage. Not even 12 and 5, 12 and 4, right? No, 12 and 5.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: 12 and 5, 9-28. Brilliant. Bounce back efforts in games. Obviously, his run of not losing after a loss came to an end against the Rangers, but then he responded with four straight wins and was brilliant again in all these elimination opportunities.

Andrei Vasilevskiy won it last year. That doesn't mean he shouldn't win it this year. And Nikita Kucherov being maybe second best to both Hedman and Vasilevskiy in the last two, doesn't mean he should win it this year. Andrei Vasilevskiy has easily been the most dominant player for the Lightning. We're talking about back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies.

That happening and him putting himself in the conversation for not only the top five, top three, but the best goaltender ever in terms of like resumes. He should be winning this Conn Smythe Trophy unless something serious changes. Nikita Kucherov simply being the leading scorer isn't enough for me. The fact that he came very close to winning previous Conn Smythe Trophies, not enough for me. He kind of slept walked through the Leafs series.

He's been really, really good and important at times, and he's risen to the occasion. But Vasilevskiy is the rock for this team. And of course, he should be the favorite for the Lightning. I was shocked to see that this morning.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, but why not get ahead of ourselves. You brought up a really interesting point about Vasilevskiy and how this Stanley Cup Final could affect his legacy so much that we could be talking about him as one of the best ever. Thinking about it here, just because guys like Patrick Roy-- three Stanley Cups. The four Stanley Cups, actually. [INAUDIBLE] has at least two or three Stanley Cups.

We're thinking of guys like Dominic Hasek who have been as dominant as they've been or other guys like Eddie Balfour or Marc-André Fleury getting 500 wins and he has a cup to his resume-- he has at least one cup to his resume. Andrei Vasilevskiy, at least in the modern era in terms of goaltending, yeah, we should already be throwing him up there with Carey Price and Henrik Lundqvist. But that you do bring-- I think you bring up a really interesting point, where if the Lightning are able to get this done, this puts Andrei Vasilevskiy-- I mean, I think he's already a Hall of Fame goalie. This I think certifies it. Like dude could retire he after he wins this next cup and go straight into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

I think we're going to have to start having a conversation about where we rank Andrei Vasilevskiy in terms of goaltenders all time. How many goaltenders in NHL history before Andrei Vasilevskiy have you ever thought were as dominant as he was in a game 7? Because the way we talk about Andre Vasilevskiy in game 7s is on par with how we talk about Mariano Rivera as a closer. There's no-- there might be no other goalie you would want in a game 7, maybe beyond Carey Price once upon a time. But I think now if you poll a lot of people in and around the game, I think Vasilevskiy is that dude.

And I don't think he's-- I can't think of any other goalie who's ever been-- I think, for me, maybe Carey Price comes as close. But I can't think of any other goalies ever been as dominant as he's been. Andrei Vasilevskiy-- meaning in an elimination game, in a game 7, where the stakes are high-- he just is that dude. And the Stanley Cup Final now, thinking about it, that has an opportunity to elevate his legacy well beyond what it is right now and firmly established that he is a Hall of Famer and the best goaltender of this era.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: No one has the grim reaper quality, right? Like Dominic Hasek played for inferior Buffalo teams and sort of took them further than they ever deserved to go. But Andrei Vasilevskiy is a goalie befitting of the best team that you and I have ever seen play hockey. He is--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Absolutely.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: He is-- people like to separate the goalie, they'll be like, oh, you only did that because of-- like, no. This is the best team, and this is the best goalie, and together they make themselves into what they are, which is potentially the team of our lifetime. Vasilevskiy, I think, is on another level, at least in the current NHL, but is on the path to being right there with all the legends of the game that we've seen before. And what's really impressive about these three Stanley Cups-- I mean, there's a lot of things. But he's like-- he's stared down elite competition all the way through. He's overcome a goaltending match-up versus Carey Price. He's overcome--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: --a goaltending match-up versus Igor Shesterkin. He's gone head to head with Ben Bishop in a Stanley Cup Final. Whoever the best goaltenders are at the time, it seems like he can just prove that he's better then. And of course, it helps to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning. But he is what they built themselves around.

They built themselves around having a brilliant netminder who can make all the saves that are within reason, then they can get in front of shooting lanes and make things easier for them, and they can counter. I mean, when they were just trying to be-- when they were trying to win game 6 5, and they were leaving their goaltender out to dry, he wasn't as good as he is now. But with the committed team defense, Andrei Vasilevskiy is talented enough to and has the nerve and the guts to be big in big moments. It's the perfect marriage.

Vasilevskiy and the Lightning are like reflections of each other, there's true greatness on each side. And the fact that they get-- that they are one is really what makes this team special. And for that reason, he should be the guy winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NHL playoff schedule: Results, dates, times and TV info for all the games

    The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2022 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results for all the games.

  • Springs, Rays finally slow Twins hitters in 6-0 win

    Jeffrey Springs threw two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Randy Arozarena stole two bases after twice getting hit by pitches and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 6-0 Sunday. Springs (3-2) continued his impressive transition to the starting rotation. “Jeffrey Springs set the tone, so that was really encouraging," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

  • ECU’s College World Series drought continues after 11-1 Super Regional loss to Texas

    Texas had big innings before and after a 6-hour weather delay to seize control of Game 3 in Greenville, ultimately running away with a win, and a 38th trip to the College World Series.

  • 20 players to watch as the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning play for the Stanley Cup

    Andrei Vasilevskiy is the biggest key to a Tampa Bay three-peat, but the Avalanche and Lightning have plenty of others to watch in Stanley Cup Final.

  • Newgarden wins at Road America, earns $1 million bonus

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden wanted to thank the pet service that helped him adopt his 30-pound mutt, Axel, that has become part of his family. The Team Penske driver repaid the shelter — literally — with his performance behind the wheel. Newgarden earned a $1 million bonus Sunday for winning at Road America, where his third win of the season completed a trifecta of victories on IndyCar's different circuits. That means, among other things, the Nashville chapter of Wags and Walks can

  • The Rush: Sabrina Ionescu makes history, Rory McIlroy throws shade

    Sabrina Ionescu writes herself into the WNBA history books, Linn Grant becomes first woman to win European Tour event and Rory McIlroy takes a dig at the Shark and the Saudi-backed LIV tour after winning the Canadian Open.

  • Analysis-Mr. Exit or Mr. BOJ? Race for Japan's top central bank job to intensify

    The decision over who will be the Bank Japan's next chief will likely focus on two career central bankers whose different policy approaches and track records could affect the timing of an eventual exit from ultra-easy monetary policy. As former and incumbent deputy governors, Hiroshi Nakaso and Masayoshi Amamiya have deep expertise in central bank affairs, which makes both of them a safe pair of hands in guiding a future exit from ultra-low interest rates, however distant that may be. Long touted as front-runners in the BOJ leadership race, neither would rush into tightening monetary policy given Japan's fragile economy and the need to keep low the cost of funding its huge public debt, say five former and incumbent policymakers who have worked with or under them.

  • Jennifer Hudson Becomes an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards as She Wins for A Strange Loop

    Jennifer Hudson nabbed a Tony Award on Sunday for A Strange Loop, which she co-produced, cementing her EGOT status

  • Users of Donald Trump's Truth Social claim they were suspended after posting about Jan. 6 committee hearings

    Truth Social users claim they were suspended by Donald Trump's platform, contradicting the site's pledge to defend free speech.

  • Motorcycle smashes into car after rider is ejected and killed, SC Highway Patrol says

    After the rider was thrown from the motorcycle the Suzuki continued across the center line and into oncoming traffic, Highway Patrol said.

  • Notre Dame stuns No. 1 Tennessee 7-3, advances to CWS

    Freshman Jack Findlay threw five shutout innings in relief and back-to-back home runs by catcher David LaManna and Jack Brannigan in the seventh sparked Notre Dame to a stunning 7-3 victory over No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday. Notre Dame (40-15) will be making just its third College World Series appearance. The Fighting Irish's other trips came in 1957 and 2002.

  • Anthony Davis hasn’t shot a basketball since last Lakers game on April 5

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis says he hasn't shot a basketball since April 5, the last game of the team's 2021-22 regular season. Source: James Kingsley @ Lakers Daily What's the buzz on Twitter? Danny Leroux @ DannyLeroux Dunc'd On ...

  • Man in Handcuffs Escorted From Gun Reform Rally in Washington

    A man was escorted away in handcuffs by police after a disturbance caused panic among attendees of the March For Our Lives gun reform rally on the National Mall in Washington on Saturday, June 11.Local media reported a man shouted “I am the gun” into the crowd near the stage and threw an unidentified object during a moment of silence for victims of gun violence.Members of the crowd began to run, before a speaker urged calm, saying, “Do not run. There is no issue here,” into a microphone, local media reported.Video filmed by Twitter user @amayarearden shows a man in handcuffs alongside police officers. The man was photographed by photographers at the event.The event resumed as scheduled following the incident. Credit: @amayarearden via Storyful

  • Tennessee crumbles against Notre Dame, historic season ends a win shy of College World Series

    Tennessee baseball's historic 2022 season ended one win shy of the College World Series, falling to Notre Dame in Knoxville Super Regional.

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Starting July 1, a long-awaited change is coming to horse racing. One for the better.

    Despite objections, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority begins next month.

  • Where the Housing Market Is Headed in Summer 2022, According to Experts

    Traditionally, spring is real estate season, but buyers across the country have been waiting for summer to finally see a return to normal inventory levels, normal competition and most importantly,...

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.