Los Angeles Rams fans partied in the streets after their team beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13.

Footage by Instagram user iamthe_urbanlegend shows crowds of people partying outside Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles.

The LA Rams scored a late touchdown which clinched them the game 20-23 at their home stadium. Credit: iamthe_urbanlegend via Storyful