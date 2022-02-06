'The whole thing is surreal': Long-lost brothers find one another after KCRA 3 report

Randy Waites never expected to find a family member by watching the local news. But that's exactly what happened one day in late December. The sighting happened during a KCRA 3 newscast, in a story about snowfall in Lake Tahoe. A man named Eddie Waites was being interviewed, and Randy wondered if there might be a family connection. Randy's daughter, Cambria kicked off the search. "I saw [Eddie's] features and he actually looked a lot like my Dad in the eyes. I did my research, searched up his name, looked up all I could," she said.

Latest Stories

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Bengals will arrive in L.A. 5 days ahead of Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati weather isn't getting any friendlier, so the Super Bowl-bound Bengals plan to arrive in Los Angeles five days early to prepare for the Feb. 13 game. The Bengals will land on Feb. 8. They'll practice at UCLA's Drake Stadium. The temperature in L.A. should be in the 70s by the time the Bengals get back at it next week. Although it was an unseasonable 60 degrees and pleasant in southern Ohio on Tuesday, nobody is fooled. A storm heading this way is expected to hit t

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fred VanVleet ‘proud, humbled, honoured’ to be an all-star, still chasing Kyle Lowry’s greatness

    Fred VanVleet met with the media after being named an all-star for the first time on Thursday. He discussed what it meant to get the nod and how proud he was to be selected by the coaches. He mentioned his appreciation for DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, and his special relationship with Pascal Siakam. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • How hockey great Marie-Philip Poulin keeps coming up clutch when it matters most

    At Marie-Philip Poulin's first national team centralization camp in 2009, ahead of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, her place on the final roster wasn't assured. Peter Jensen, the team's sports psychologist, pulled her aside and told her as much. Poulin was shocked. But Jensen, who formed a bond with Poulin thanks to his French-language ability, had a plan: ignore the coaches and their rigid structures. "You're a goal scorer," Jensen told Poulin. "You're a creative person. They've got to see that. Y

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.