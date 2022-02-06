'The whole thing is surreal': Long-lost brothers find one another after KCRA 3 report
Randy Waites never expected to find a family member by watching the local news. But that's exactly what happened one day in late December. The sighting happened during a KCRA 3 newscast, in a story about snowfall in Lake Tahoe. A man named Eddie Waites was being interviewed, and Randy wondered if there might be a family connection. Randy's daughter, Cambria kicked off the search. "I saw [Eddie's] features and he actually looked a lot like my Dad in the eyes. I did my research, searched up his name, looked up all I could," she said.