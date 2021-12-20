Whitmer: We're not at square one as omicron emerges in Michigan

Even with nearly 37% of people in Detroit ages 5 and older fully vaccinated, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't think we're back to square one as COVID-19 cases rise.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories