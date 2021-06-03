Whitmer wants to use virus aid to hike hourly wage
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $300 million in federal COVID-19 funding to help Michigan businesses pay workers $15 an hour (June 3)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $300 million in federal COVID-19 funding to help Michigan businesses pay workers $15 an hour (June 3)
The chain of support from the top down was strong in the Leafs' end-of-season testimonials, indicating a major roster move isn't on the horizon.
Current Habs players and some outspoken former NHLers like Sean Avery had plenty to say about Mark Scheifele's controversial hit on Jake Evans.
The Blue Jays, for a number of reasons, are primed to make a midseason push after slogging their way through the first 1/3 of the MLB campaign.
The ridicule from arena staff came after Leonard airballed a potential game-tying three in the final seconds of Game 5 versus the Mavericks.
Alex Wong and William Lou look at players in the first round who have impressed or have disappointed, including Deandre Ayton and Julius Randle, and ask what the NBA can do to reel in out of control fandom.
Knighton, an Olympic hopeful, broke Bolt's 200m junior record, which has stood for 18 years.
Questions surfaced about whether LeBron James has entered a different stage of his legendary career a whole lot earlier than he expected in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and now he must answer them on Thursday.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette discussed the difference between the fans in Dunedin vs. what he saw in Buffalo on Wednesday night.
It’s up to Stevens to figure out how to maximize Brown and Tatum and build a roster to support them on their way to title contention.
The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with struggling combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker in any potential Kyle Lowry trade at the deadline.
The Toronto Maple Leafs fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs once again. Is it time for a major change? The Zone Time crew discusses that and much more.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first topic raised with Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard the day after the team's season ended was the topic that will hang over the offseason until a decision is announced: Will coach Scott Brooks be back? “We're not doing anything about that today,” Sheppard replied during a video conference with reporters on Thursday, before praising Brooks for “keeping this team together through some of the most difficult, dark moments probably in franchise history.” No
Patrick Mahomes is feeling much better after undergoing toe surgery in February.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Injury-depleted Belgium was held to a 1-1 draw by Greece on Thursday in a friendly ahead of the European Championship, a disappointing result for the Belgians against a team which has not qualified for the tournament. Belgium went into the game without Kevin de Bruyne after he suffered facial injuries playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last week. Axel Witsel is yet to recover from a long-term Achilles tendon injury and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was among
Green Bay’s Aaron Jones has a new running mate in the backfield now that Jamaal Williams has left for the Detroit Lions. A.J. Dillon, the team’s 2020 second-round pick from Boston College, believes the Packers won’t miss a beat. “I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL,” Dillon said. As the Packers conduct voluntary organized team activities without disgruntled MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of his top receivers, Jones and Dillon are both working out and preparing to le
Deshaun Watson probably isn't walking through that door for the Texans.
TORONTO — There were times Patrick Chan wanted to march right past reporters after his skate. The three-time world figure skating champion knew that particularly after a bad program, he'd be asked questions he had no answers for. Where did it go wrong? He had no idea. There'd been no time to process. But the Canadian felt the pressure to provide thoughtful answers while dancing around his devastating disappointment. "In figure skating, you've never felt so exposed in your life as when you're on
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson is emerging as a new power contributor in an Atlanta Braves lineup that already leads the major leagues in home runs. Swanson kept up his power surge with a two-run homer in Atlanta's four-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday. Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. He has five homers in that stretch, including in back-to-back games against Washington. The homer landed about halfway