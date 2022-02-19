Whiteout Conditions Overtake Western Minnesota Highway

A blizzard warning was issued for parts of northern, western, and central Minnesota on Friday, February 18, as winds reaching 50 mph were blowing snow and reducing visibility across roads, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage released by the Swift County Sheriff’s Office shows “zero visibility” near Danvers on Highway 12, they said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs with the potential to cause power outages, the NWS warned. Credit: Swift County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful