Whiteout Conditions in Oswego as Lake-Effect Bands Persist

Whiteout conditions were seen in Oswego, New York, on Sunday, November 20, as the National Weather Service alerted bands of lake-effect snow.

Footage from meteorology student Garrett Statum shows snowfall creating poor visibility at the State University of New York’s Oswego campus.

The weather service also alerted winds of up to 45 mph and reduced visibility for the area, warning motorists of “nearly impossible” driving conditions. Credit: Garrett Statum via Storyful