White whale washed up on Australia beach

STORY: It was likely to have been washed up there on Friday night (July 15) according to Colin Dixon, who filmed the footage. He told Reuters that the high tide was higher than usual on Friday.

Australian broadcaster, the ABC, reported on Sunday that the dead whale was not the famous albino humpback Migaloo.

The ABC reported officials from Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning as saying that the whale had been identified as a "sub-adult female" and that Migaloo is male.

Officials said that people and their dogs should stay away from the carcass and that staff would assess it in the coming days, the ABC reported.