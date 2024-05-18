White Sox vs. Yankees Highlights
Juan Soto and the Yankees defeat Andrew Benintendi and the White Sox, 6-1
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Juan Soto loves Yankees fans, especially how loud they can get during games.
The 2024 Yankees have rediscovered their bravado and hold the second-best record in the AL, thanks in large part to the superstar outfielder.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
