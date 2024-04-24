White Sox vs. Twins Highlights

You don't see an ejection like this every day.
Shohei Ohtani sent fans in Washington home happy with a homer that was both the hardest-hit of his career and the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
EDMONTON — The in-house decibel meter shot past 100 throughout the game. More than 1,150 hats — 14 bags full — were collected after Zach Hyman scored his third goal of the game. Just another raucous playoff night at Edmonton's Rogers Place, right? Not quite. The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena. There was an entire row that was empt
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone didn't tie the record for fastest ejection. The New York Yankees manager did think it was among the most unjust dismissal. Boone was thrown out of Monday's 2-0 loss to Oakland five pitches in by Hunter Wendelstedt over a remark the Yankees maintained was yelled by a fan behind the dugout while the plate umpire said it was something shouted from inside the far end of New York's bench. “It's embarrassing,” Boone said. “I couldn't believe it.” Esteury Ruiz was hit on the
Today is the first full day of what was my favorite Jewish celebratory holiday as a kid: Passover, which commemorates the Jews escaping bondage in ancient Egypt.
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night. The Jays have won seven of their past nine games. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium. Yusei Kikuchi (2-1) was efficient early, allowing one baserunner on 48 pitches in the first five innings. “(Kikuchi) was lights out early, he just ran into trouble in the sixt
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade in which the Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, af
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani broke Hideki Matsui's MLB record for home runs by a Japanese-born player. He still trails his manager, Dave Roberts, for the team record.
WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, a two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces, and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller are ending their marriage.
Mike Tyson is training for his July fight date vs. Jake Paul. A recent video concerns some - but encourages others.
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sank a 15-foot step-back jumper at the buzzer and the Denver Nuggets wiped out a 20-point second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Lakers 101-99 Monday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Murray's fadeaway, falling-down game-winner provided the Nuggets with their first lead since 5-3 in the opening minutes and gave the reigning NBA champions their 10th consecutive win over the Lakers. The series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 Thur
Surveying her new surroundings in a Russian penal colony, the enormity of her prison confinement suddenly dawned on Brittney Griner, the WNBA star has told ABC.
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks' victory over the 76ers in Game 2, the NBA determined Tuesday. In its Last 2 Minutes report, the league also said that 76ers coach Nick Nurse twice attempted to call timeouts that were “neither recognized nor granted by the officials” during the possession. The furious 76ers planned to file a grievance regarding the officiating after falli
In his final 2024 NFL mock draft, USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis outlines the first-round landing spots for six quarterbacks.