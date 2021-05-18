White Sox vs Twins Highlights
Madrigal, Mendick lead White Sox to 16-4 win
Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Canes to a series-opening win.
Capitals winger Tom Wilson threw the hit of the playoffs so far, obliterating Bruins forward Curtis Lazar into his own bench.
Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime after Taylor Hall tied it late in regulation to help the Bruins to a series-tying win in Game 2.
Kevin Pillar walked off the field on his own after a scary moment in Atlanta on Monday night.
The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.
The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.
Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.
Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.
“If the games go ahead, then Beijing gets the international seal of approval for what they are doing."
Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.
In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.
Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Tyson Fury was set to fight Anthony Joshua in a unification bout...until he wasn’t, Knicks playoff ticket prices are Spiking, and a comedy legend joins a pickup hoops game.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early. Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. The three-time AL MVP was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the team would know more on Tuesday. Ohtani connected off Sam Hentges (1-1) during a five-run second to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. The Japanese superstar, who hit the go-ahead homer with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday at Boston, has gone deep in consecutive games twice this season. Tony Watson (2-1), the second of seven Los Angeles pitchers, earned the win and Raisel Iglesias picked up his seventh save. Cesar Hernandez, Franmil Reyes and Harold Ramirez homered for Cleveland, which has dropped four straight. DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball as Los Angeles topped Arizona. Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who added the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month. After getting loud cheers from the Dodger Stadium crowd and flying out to left in his first at-bat, the 41-year-old Pujols singled off Madison Bumgarner (4-3) to drive in Mookie Betts in the third inning. Will Smith homered and doubled for the Dodgers, who have won five of six on their nine-game homestand. Buehler (2-0) struck out seven and walked four. CUBS 7, NATIONALS 3 CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat Washington. Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game at Wrigley Field against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber’s shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third. Schwarber celebrated with a two-run homer into the bleachers in the fourth. Per the custom at Chicago’s iconic ballpark — even for old friends like the affable Schwarber — the ball was thrown back onto the field. In between the standing ovations and cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly all business during their third win in four games. Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 29. Lester (0-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. RANGERS 5, YANKEES 2 ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun homered as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak, beating New York and denying Gerrit Cole’s bid to become the American League’s first six-game winner. Cole (5-2) allowed season highs of five runs and seven hits, getting pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a sharp single on the right-hander’s 89th pitch. Cole struck out seven, but also issued two free passes after walking none over his previous five starts. Garcia hit his 11th home run and later stole home as part of a double steal. Jordan Lyles (2-3) struck out six in six innings for his first win in eight starts since winning his season debut April 4. Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth for his AL-leading 11th save in 11 chances. Luke Voit, who led the majors in home runs during the pandemic-shortened season, hit his first of the year after recently coming off the injured list. METS 3, BRAVES 1 ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat Atlanta. With the bases loaded in the seventh, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing in a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Pillar was at the hospital getting a CT scan. Pillar then provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account. “Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted. New York starter Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving with left side tightness. Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) did not allow a hit in three shutout innings. Edwin Díaz walked Freddie Freeman with one out in the ninth before closing out the game for his sixth save. Braves left-hander Max Fried (1-2) exited after giving up Nido’s double to open the seventh. McCann broke the scoreless tie with his double off Webb. WHITE SOX 16, TWINS 4 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox routed struggling Minnesota. Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their past 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota. Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts. The Twins have lost seven of eight. GIANTS 6, REDS 3 CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and San Francisco backed him with three home runs to beat Cincinnati. Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants. Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. Sonny Gray (0-3) took the loss. PADRES 7, ROCKIES 0 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as San Diego beat Colorado for its fourth straight win. The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game. A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol. Darvish ((4-1) held Colorado to just four hits and didn’t walk a batter. He thrilled the crowd when he doubled into the left-field corner with two outs in the sixth, drawing chants of “YUUUUUUUU!” He raised both arms in the air and pointed skyward after he reached second base. Jon Gray (4-4) took the loss. TIGERS 4, MARINERS 1 SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Haase hit two home runs, Casey Mize took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning and Detroit downed Seattle. The Tigers, who began the day 12 games under .500, have won six of eight. Seattle’s three-game winning streak ended. Mize (3-3) allowed just three hits and permitted only two runners past first base in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Michael Fulmer earned the save, his third. Haase and Jonathan Schoop homered in the second off Yusei Kikuchi (1-3). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who added the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month. After getting loud cheers from the Dodger Stadium crowd and flying out to left in his first at-bat, the 41-year-old Pujols drove Madison Bumgarner's 0-2 pitch up the middle to score Mookie Betts in the third inning. Pujols got his 3,254th hit and his 2,113th RBI — the second-most in major league history since it became an official stat. The fifth-leading home run hitter in baseball history was batting .198 in his 10th season with the Angels when they cut him. Will Smith homered and doubled for the Dodgers, who have won five of six on their nine-game homestand. Gavin Lux added an RBI single in the eighth. Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single in the eighth for Arizona, which opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with its fifth loss in six games. Buehler (2-0) dominated the Diamondbacks except for one wild stretch to earn his first victory in six starts since April 9. Allowing only an infield single by Josh Rojas in the first inning, Buehler struck out seven despite walking four — more walks than he had issued in his first seven starts combined. Buehler faltered in the fourth inning when he issued three consecutive one-out walks, but he escaped the jam. Arizona rallied in the eighth against reliever Victor González, who gave up a walk and two singles — both on balls stopped by Lux, who couldn't make either tough play out of the shift. Lux is filling in at shortstop with Corey Seager sidelined by a broken hand. Escobar drove in the Diamondbacks' run, but Kenley Jansen came on for a four-out save. Justin Turner made an excellent defensive play at third base to end the eighth, and Jansen got a double-play grounder from Andrew Young to finish his eighth save. Bumgarner (4-3) matched his shortest start of the season with four innings of two-hit ball requiring 80 pitches, although the Diamondbacks didn't immediately say whether the veteran had been injured. Bumgarner walked four and allowed two earned runs in his first loss since April 12 after yielding just three earned runs in his past five starts combined. Smith homered in the second inning. KENLEY SWINGS Jansen batted for himself in the eighth, striking out with two runners on to end the inning. The plate appearance was the 10th of Jansen's 12-year major league career. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo had no update on Luke Weaver, who left Sunday's start after four innings with right shoulder discomfort. Dodgers: LHP David Price came off the injured list. He missed 17 games with a hamstring strain. ... Chris Taylor missed his second straight start with right wrist stiffness, but played second base in the ninth inning. UP NEXT Julio Urías (5-1, 3.26 ERA) looks to extend his stellar start to the season after throwing seven innings of two-hit ball against Seattle last Wednesday. The Diamondbacks hadn't announced a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early. Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. The three-time AL MVP was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Ohtani drove Sam Hentges' fastball into the seats in right-center during a five-run second to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. The Japanese superstar, who hit the go-ahead homer with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday at Boston, has gone deep in consecutive games twice this season. Juan Lagares put the Angels in front earlier in the inning with a two-run double. Ohtani has six career homers in 12 games against the Indians. That is his second-most against a non-AL West opponent. Anthony Rendon added three hits for the Angels, who got their 10-game homestand off to a strong start. Tony Watson (2-1), the second of seven Los Angeles pitchers, earned the win and Raisel Iglesias picked up his seventh save. Cesar Hernandez, Franmil Reyes and Harold Ramirez homered for Cleveland, which has dropped four straight. It was only the second time in 20 games that the Indians lost when scoring four or more runs. Hentges (1-1) allowed six runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings. SANDOVAL FALLS SHORT Patrick Sandoval was looking good for his first victory as a major league starter, but could not get through five innings. The left-hander, making his first start of the year, threw 51 pitches in the first four innings before giving up back-to-back singles to open the fifth, which ended his night. Sandoval allowed two runs and six hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Sandoval's 16-game starting streak without a win to begin his career is the longest to start off any Angels tenure. He has a 1-9 career mark, with his lone victory coming in relief at San Diego last season. WALSH STILL HOT Jared Walsh had two hits and is batting .343, fourth in the American League. He had an RBI double in the seventh to extend Los Angeles' lead to 7-3. Walsh is 14 for 38 with a home run and eight RBIs since he was named the everyday first baseman when Albert Pujols was cut on May 6. STRONG START Hernandez belted his 14th career leadoff homer when he drove Sandoval's first pitch to left-center. It was the third time he went deep on the opening pitch of the game. MORE YARD WORK Reyes' sixth-inning solo shot traveled 452 feet, the farthest by an opposing hitter at Angel Stadium this season. Both of Ramirez's homers have come on the Indians' current road trip. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow sprained his left ankle while running out a grounder in the third inning and was removed from the game. Angels: David Fletcher (groin) was held out of the lineup for the second straight day, but manager Joe Maddon doesn't think the second baseman will need to be moved to the injured list. UP NEXT Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (3-3, 3.56 ERA) threw a four-hitter in his only matchup against the Angels in 2019. Los Angeles lefty Andrew Heaney (1-3, 4.75) has allowed only two earned runs over 12 innings in his last two home starts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press