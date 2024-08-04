White Sox vs. Twins Highlights
Ryan Jeffers and the Twins defeat Korey Lee and the White Sox, 6-2
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Crouser won with a throw of 22.90 meters while teammate Joe Kovacs took the silver.
Crawford faces Madrimov for a chance to win a world title in a fourth weight class after winning belts at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight and welterweight.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
After a long recovery from a 2022 ACL tear, the two-time World Cup winner returned to the pitch with Angel City on Thursday.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the moves made by every MLB team before the trade deadline and give their grades for how each of them did.
In today's edition: "F Around and Find Out," swimmers return to the Seine for the first time in a century, Lily Zhang spotlight, South Sudan on the rise, and more.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
The United States cruised to a dominant victory in the team final on Tuesday, capturing gold and receiving praise from the sports world as a result.
The Chicago Bears and receiver D.J. Moore agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract extension that is the largest deal in franchise history.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.