White Sox vs. Tigers Highlights

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Marlins starter Pablo López insisted he wasn't trying to plunk Ronald Acuña Jr. The umpiring crew didn't agree. López was ejected after hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. with his very first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night. “We all know Acuña is a superstar," López said. “We all know the things he does. You also don’t want to put him on base because he’s a guy that can steal 40-50 bases a year." “But that was just a poorly executed sinker,”