White Sox vs. Tigers Highlights
Lynn, Vaughn lead the White Sox to 8-2 win
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.
Josh Gordon was suspended again in January after suffering "a setback in his battle with substance abuse."
This looked ugly.
Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
The man has 16 homers in the last three weeks.
Italy got 2 first-half goals and held on as Belgium attacked over the final 45 minutes.
The Boys are back for their third appearance on the HBO reality show.
It took extra time and penalty kicks, but Spain is the first team in the semifinals.
Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana after winning the 100-meter dash at U.S. Olympic Trials last month.
ATLANTA (AP) — Marlins starter Pablo López insisted he wasn't trying to plunk Ronald Acuña Jr. The umpiring crew didn't agree. López was ejected after hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. with his very first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night. “We all know Acuña is a superstar," López said. “We all know the things he does. You also don’t want to put him on base because he’s a guy that can steal 40-50 bases a year." “But that was just a poorly executed sinker,”
DENVER (AP) — Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Colorado Rockies 9-3 Friday night. Pinch-hitter José Rondón lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th. Elías Díaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Molina, who hit a two-run homer in the second inning, had an RBI single wi
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Brazil named striker Richarlison to its Olympic soccer team on Friday. The 24-year-old is currently playing at Copa America with the senior team. Richarlison said after Brazil's 1-0 win against Chile in the Copa America quarterfinals that his club Everton had allowed him to play in Japan. “I picked up a fight there, I spent all day arguing with executives, I called the coach,” Richarlison jokingly said. “It is very important for me to get this experience
MONTREAL — The Canadiens' dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup a 25th time to close out an improbable playoff run in a season like no other is on life support. And the Tampa Bay Lightning are now one victory from sipping out of hockey's holy grail for the second time in just over 10 months. Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist each, and Tampa defeated Montreal 6-3 on Friday to grab a 3-0 stranglehold in the final. "Put ourselves in a hole early," sa
Xavier Moon set the record for most points in a CEBL game with 38 while leading the undefeated reigning champion Edmonton Stingers past the Niagara River Lions for a 82-75 win on Friday night. The 26-year-old American guard also established a new CEBL record for most points in a single quarter with 21, and he was five-of-seven from the three-point arc. Edmonton (2-0) came flying out of the gate with Moon scoring 21 in the opening quarter, but Niagara stormed back in the second to narrow the defi
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City, helping the Royals rally past the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Friday night. The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way in ending a nine-game skid. Richard Lovelady (1-0) got his first major league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth