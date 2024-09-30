White Sox vs. Tigers Highlights
Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox defeat Kerry Carpenter and the Tigers, 9-5
The 2024 White Sox have recorded the most losses since 1900.
With the White Sox losing their 121st game, let's take a look back at what just might be the worst season in baseball history.
Since tying the MLB record for most losses in a season, the Chicago White Sox have won three consecutive games against the Los Angeles Angels.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
On Sunday, two days after the White Sox set the MLB record for losses in a season with 121, the team released a letter from owner Jerry Reinsdorf, in which he acknowledged the season as a "failure" and "embarrassing."
Ozzie Virgil Sr., the first player native to the Dominican Republic to play Major League Baseball, died at the age of 92. He played nine seasons in the majors.
On Aug. 11, the Tigers were eight games below .500. Now they're a postseason team.
Schumaker is stepping back from the team after a death in the family and will not return.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
Injuries and underperformance sank the Red Sox in 2024, but many of the pieces are in place for a postseason return.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's fifth starter.