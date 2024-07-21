White Sox vs. Royals Highlights
Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals on July 20, 2024
Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals on July 20, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The chaos of Copa América, the AL wins the All-Star Game, the breakout star of the NBA Summer League, NFL training camps begin, and more.
There was no doubt about this one.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
There are a lot of ways in which parenthood seems incompatible with the life of a pro fighter.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
"This is a time where we feel very proud to represent our country wearing USA on our chest," Kerr said Sunday from the team's practice facility in Abu Dhabi.