White Sox vs. Rays Highlights
Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 9th for his first career walk-off home run to give the Rays an 8-7 victory
The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder's 2023 season is opening on a sour note, but his biggest problem is the bad luck he's experienced.
The angler from Kentucky battled for 25 minutes with the gargantuan fish.
The Blue Jays' most highly-regarded prospect has mowed down Double-A opposition early in the season.
MLB rules require automatic suspension after the Mets' Max Scherzer was ruled to have an illegal foreign substance on his hand, glove vs. Dodgers.
Greg Norman says LIV Golf has 48 of the 'best players in the world' that it is very, very happy with
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers some waiver wire considerations to help boost your roster.
The Oakland Athletics will be packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect baseball's fandom far beyond those two cities. MLB is now a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more long-overdue franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. When the Athletics tidy up the multi-billion-dollar details in Sin City, where they're expected to reside by the 2027 season if not sooner, a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays will be the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
Berkleigh Wright is a finalist in this year's SI Swim Search, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's annual casting call. She hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
After leading the Giants to three World Series titles, four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner has struggled to a 5.23 ERA over four seasons in Arizona.
Matthew Knies was far from the Maple Leafs' best player in a dominant Game 2 win, but he showed well in his first taste of postseason action.
The world number one lost in straight sets.
It's me! Hi! I'm the problem, it's me.
The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.
There's little evidence to suggest the NHL referee has treated the Maple Leafs unfairly.
Add the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to the growing list of key players who will miss time on the court during these NBA playoffs.
Tom Brady continues to field questions about whether he’ll join the Miami Dolphins after both sides flirted with the possibility several years ago.
Tony Pollard is the Dallas Cowboys’ No. 1 running back, but no one knows how he will play after breaking his leg.
Steeped in international curling experience, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are about to embark on something new. The couple have a combined nine national championships, five world titles, three Olympic appearances and an Olympic gold medal between them in men's and women's team curling. The husband and wife duo will represent Canada for the first time at the world mixed doubles championship in an arena that elicits mixed emotions for both. "We are rookies at the world mixed doubles, no question