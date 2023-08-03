White Sox vs. Rangers Highlights
Max Scherzer struck out nine in his team debut, while Mitch Garver and Marcus Semien both homered to propel the Rangers to a 5-3 win
Max Scherzer struck out nine in his team debut, while Mitch Garver and Marcus Semien both homered to propel the Rangers to a 5-3 win
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
The Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports has suspended the chairwoman of the country’s athletics federation after viral footage of an untrained sprinter competing in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, August 1, circulated online.Footage released by FISU, who run the World University Games, shows the women’s 100 meter sprint.Nasra Abukar Ali, who was part of a delegation chosen to run for Somalia at the games, can be seen lining up at the start of the race.Ali almost immediately falls behind her competitors, disappearing out of the camera’s view. She can be seen completing the race long after her competitors, skipping across the finish line.The clip quickly gathered attention online, with some calling for the resignation of officials involved in the selection of Ali.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports suspended Khadija Aden Dahir, the chair of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing abuse of power.It also said that “Nasra Abukar Ali is not a runner”.Ali’s heat was won by Brazilian sprinter Gabriela Silva Mourao with a time of 11.58 seconds. Ali finished some 10 seconds behind. Credit: FISU via Storyful
Baltimore took Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick in 2022, and the son of a seven-time All-Star is already on the fast-track to the majors.
The Blue Jays may not have made the deadline splash many fans were hoping for, but the players they brought in could make the difference in a tight AL East playoff race.
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
National Major League Baseball writers gave the Royals good grades for trade deadline moves with the exception of the Nicky Lopez deal.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Trevor Richards on the 15-day injured list with neck inflammation. The team also recalled fellow right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. Francis will be available for today's matinee against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Richards (1-1) has been a reliable middle-innings option out of Toronto's bullpen this season. He has a 2.98 earned-run average with 83 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings pitched. Francis (1-0) has a 2.30 ERA
"Did you see the octagon I put in the backyard?" Mark Zuckerberg asked his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a WhatsApp exchange.
Fan favorite Joe Kelly is back in Los Angeles, hoping to turn around his season and provide the Dodgers with help in the bullpen.
Gorimbo had used his UFC earnings to send money home to Zimbabwe before Johnson surprised him with a new house in Miami
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list. “It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.” Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
TORONTO — Paul DeJong is excited to step in as the Toronto Blue Jays new shortstop, even if he doesn't know how long he'll be playing that position. DeJong was named the Blue Jays shortstop against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a day after he was traded to Toronto from the St. Louis Cardinals. He's assuming the role as all-star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list earlier in the day. "I value my defence and I really take pride in what I'm doing out there, so
With time running out on his 2023 season, Justin Thomas is digging deep trying to make the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins put together a whopper of a promotion to welcome trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger. The Marlins celebrated the slugger and his appetizing last name by offering $5 hamburgers for their game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Burger, a power-hitting infielder, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly before Tuesday's trade deadline. Miami hopes he can provide a jolt to the lineup after he slugged 25 homers for the White Sox, tied for ninth in th
McElhenney tells PEOPLE how his relationship with Reynolds has grown since they purchased the Welsh soccer team
Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday. The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Asked if Thursday's block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that's not how they wan
Andy Murray joked from the court that the two were both 'royalty'
Playoff success has been hard to come by in Toronto and the Maple Leafs have an uncertain future ahead of them.