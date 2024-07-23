White Sox vs. Rangers Highlights
Erick Fedde and the White Sox take on Michael Lorenzen and the Rangers on July 22, 2024
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down all of the weekend series, discuss whether the Dodgers are fully back, why Ty France was placed on waivers and who got inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros preview the United States men’s Olympic soccer team ahead of their opening game on Wednesday vs. France, Riccardo Calafiori’s ex-girlfriend breaking his Arsenal transfer news and why we’ll never see what Inter Miami did last year in the MLS League Cup happen again.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the biggest headlines heading into ACC Media Days this week. Specifically, they focus on the latest for Florida State and Clemson's plans to exit the conference.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
James, who is heading to his fourth and likely final Olympics, will be one of Team USA's two flag bearers at an unprecedented Opening Ceremony.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.