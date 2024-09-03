White Sox vs. Orioles Highlights
Cedric Mullins and the Orioles defeat Gavin Sheets and the White Sox, 13-3
Chicago is historically bad. But at least this chapter of White Sox misery is complete.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Since 2001, the two have won 22 of the 24 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contests
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
LSU has now lost five straight opening games with Sunday's loss in Las Vegas
Emma Navarro has now beaten Coco Gauff two straight times after her victory at Wimbledon earlier this summer.
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
The Hokies nearly completed a comeback to ruin Vanderbilt's early lead, but the Commodores came back to win 34-27 in OT.
WWE's first premium live event in Germany had a strong card that featured three championship matches and paid off two of the more enthralling storylines in WWE this year.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
Labor Day weekend means college football has officially arrived.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.