White Sox vs Nationals Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected outfielder Cam Eden to the big-league roster on Wednesday and optioned infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A Buffalo. Eden hit .257 over 131 games for the Bisons this season. He had three homers, 48 RBIs and 53 stolen bases. Clement hit .380 (19-for-50) over 30 games for the Blue Jays with one homer and 10 RBIs. However, he had just two hits in 10 at-bats over his last seven games. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated infielder Mason