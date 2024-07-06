White Sox vs. Marlins Highlights
Drew Thorpe and the White Sox defeat Xavier Edwards and the Marlins , 3-2
Drew Thorpe and the White Sox defeat Xavier Edwards and the Marlins , 3-2
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Coco Gauff advances to Wimbledon's fourth round for the third time, defeating Britain's Sonay Kartal in straight sets.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Ng served as Marlins general manager for three seasons.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.