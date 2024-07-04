White Sox vs. Guardians Highlights
Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox defeat Steven Kwan and the Guardians, 8-2
Fred Zinkie explains why it might be time to deal four players having outstanding seasons.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The release of "OMG" on streaming platforms was moved up a week.
The odds of making single hole-in-one are 12,500-to-1.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
The Pelicans are making a big move.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
Continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series we take a look at who could be this year's Rachaad White: A dead zone RB that ends up becoming a top ten fantasy RB at the end of the season. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon to identify this year's RB dead zone and pick which RB could become the king of the RB dead zone.