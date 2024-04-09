White Sox vs. Guardians Highlights

Associated Press

The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz.