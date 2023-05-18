Guardians vs. White Sox Recap
Gabriel Arias homered and Brayan Rocchio made two diving plays at third to lead the Guardians to a 3-1 win over the White Sox
Blue Jays manager John Schneider had some choice words for a Yankees coach during a heated game Tuesday at Rogers Centre.
It would be inaccurate to call this season the Angels’ last dance with Shohei Ohtani, despite his impending free agency.
A number of key contributors are slumping with the Blue Jays in the midst of their most gruelling stretch of the season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Teams were warned by Major League Baseball on Wednesday that batters may not attempt to deceive pitchers into quick-pitch violations. “In recent days, we have seen batters attempt to induce pitchers to violate the pitch timer regulations by creating the appearance that they are in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with more than eight seconds remaining on the clock when, in actuality, they have not fully entered the batter’s box,” MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wr
Randy Johnson struck and killed a dove in 2001 while playing for the same team Gallen pitches for now.
TORONTO — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-0 walkoff win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. His fourth homer of the season came on a first-pitch slider from Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta (2-1). Cavan Biggio started the inning on second base as the automatic runner. Whit Merrifield reached when shortstop Anthony Volpe booted a grounder. Alejandro Kirk grounded out for the second out before Jansen hit a no-doubt shot over the wa
Aroldis Chapman knocked Kelvin Herrera from the No. 1 spot in Royals history.
The Wrexham FC co-owner told Palmer to "come back out like a gentleman" when his wife greets the team
DeChambeau's shot on 17 really got away from him.
Jim Nantz is getting good at these subtle digs at LIV Golf.
The NBA analyst called the Memphis Grizzlies superstar a "bigger fool" than he thought for again brandishing a firearm on social media.
Alejandro Kirk is coming off an all-star season, but Danny Jansen looks like a more promising asset behind the dish right now.
The second major of the year kicks off with Justin Thomas defending his title
If the Arizona Coyotes are on the move, Kansas City is ready to welcome them here. Well, maybe.
The Raptors will have a couple of solid options available to them when they make the 13th overall selection at the 2023 NBA Draft in June.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to go with Dennis Schroder in a three-guard lineup Tuesday led to a slow start and an eventual loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
GM John Schneider says of a timeline for Adams returning from a serious quadriceps-tendon tear: “We don’t know, exactly.”
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal leads his team into a series against the Florida Panthers, who count among their ranks Eric and Marc Staal, Jordan’s brothers.
Real Madrid's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final second leg prompted an emotional backlash in the Spanish media, as attention turned to "pathetic, cowardly" coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Nadal, who will turn 37 in June, announced that he's winding down his tennis career.