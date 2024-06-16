White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Highlights
Andrew Vaughn and the White Sox defeat Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks, 9-2
Andrew Vaughn and the White Sox defeat Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks, 9-2
"Tank" showed his old form in his first fight in 14 months.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Florida's defense was dominant, and the Panthers took control with a third-period flurry led by Evan Rodrigues.
Vincent Goodwill and Dan Devine get together after game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, with the Celtics taking a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks, to talk about what happened and what comes next.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
The Detroit Tigers' scoreboard operator had some fun at Aaron Rodgers' expense during Sunday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Bryce Harper put on a show for fans at the MLB London Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, celebrating with a soccer-style slide after his home run.