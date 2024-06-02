White Sox vs. Brewers Highlights
Willy Adames and the Brewers defeat Garrett Crochet and the White Sox, 4-3
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Travis Kelce crashed the White House podium last year. This time, he received a direct invitation.
The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Kristaps Porzingis had been reportedly targeting Game 4 to make his return to the court.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.