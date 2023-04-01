White Sox vs. Astros Highlights
Yordan Alvarez hit a go-ahead three-run double in the 7th to lead the Astros to a 6-3 win over the White Sox
Baseball's new rules got a chance to shine in the first game of the new season, a cold and dull contest at Nationals Park.
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season. Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.
Pitchers Hyun Jin Ryu and Mitch White were placed on Toronto's injured list as the Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster. Ryu was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had on June 18. White was also placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 with right elbow inflammation. Toronto began its season on Thursday in St. Louis in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Cardinals. Ryu made six starts for the Blue
Fury FC promoter Eric Garcia has more questions than answers about Texas after he says a fighter could've died due to a referee mistake.
With more teams moving to closer committees, ninth-inning stalwarts such as Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader and Jordan Romano become even more valuable.
After a long winter, the 2023 Blue Jays season has finally arrived. Here's your one-stop shop to get you ready for the new campaign.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has his second straight 100-point season.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner has further cemented himself as the Edmonton Oilers’ playoff goalie. Skinner made 43 saves to collect Edmonton’s first shutout of the season and Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday. “I felt pretty good,” Skinner said. “I think confidence grows as the team is doing such a good job in front of me. I think for a full 60 minutes that we just battled hard. Being able to get the two points is massive. “We we
Anthony Rizzo began the season with no sour grapes: Each of his New York Yankees teammates found a blue box at his locker on Thursday morning before the season opener, most with the player's name embossed in gold. Rizzo purchased 26 boxes, each with two bottles of wine from the Il Cellese winery in Castellina in Chianti, Italy, near Siena. Rizzo visited there for a tasting in January with his wife Emily, his parents and her parents.
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis headlines Gamebred Boxing 4. Check out video of the ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the likes of Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez and Naby Keita
When the ebullient Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez leaped around, hugging everyone he could find, including the mechanics of a rival team, following his win in Saudi Arabia two weekends ago, there was one very noticeable dissenter in the crowd. His face was a study of stoic impassivity under overwhelming pressure to join in the celebrations. That man was Jos Verstappen, the father of the driver who had come second, double world champion Max Verstappen.
The Astros, the defending World Series champions, open the 2023 season as the preseason No. 1 team in USA TODAY Sports' MLB power rankings.