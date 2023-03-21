White River Junction business breaking the mold for this years small business of the year
White River Junction business breaking the mold for this years small business of the year
White River Junction business breaking the mold for this years small business of the year
A Fox News producer accused the conservative media giant of rampant sexism and discrimination in the workplace in a lawsuit filed on Monday.
Fox News is suing producer Abby Grossberg, claiming she'd disclose privileged information. Grossberg's name is also mentioned in Dominion's lawsuit.
TORONTO — The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday. A spokesperson for the department store chain confirmed the impending sales period Monday in an email to The Canadian Press, just after the Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch permission to start selling off its merchandise. At a hearing at Osgoode Hall in Toronto, lawyer Jeremy Dacks, who represented Nordstrom, said the company has "worked hard to achieve a consensual pat
When a paramedic changed jobs after witnessing a traumatic death, two employees thought it would be funny to startle her and try to trigger her PTSD, a lawyer said. She died from an overdose at 38.
A New Brunswick business owner who was one of the largest financial donors to the Freedom Convoy has been named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit against the convoy organizers. Brad Howland, who lives in Kars, N.B., and owns Easy Kleen Pressure Systems Ltd. based in Sussex Corner, donated $75,000 to the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa last winter. The class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents, businesses and employees who say the convoy disrupted
A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.
The princess is hosting an inaugural meeting at NatWest’s headquarters, with Deloitte and Unilever among those taking part.
STORY: Have you ever tried biryani from a vending machine at 3 a.m.?This fully automated biryani dispensing kiosk has just opened in India Locator: Chennai, India[Faheem, Founder and CEO, Bai Veetu Kalyanam]"This is a new attempt that we have tried doing it in India because many people have seen vending machine, automatic self-ordering kiosks in abroad, especially in Japan and other countries. So, basically in India, we don't have such kind of an automated technology where in…they still have to go to a biller, counter, cashier and then they have to place an order by seeing the face (of a person)." Customers make their selections via touchscreens and receive their warm meal in around three to five minutes[Srinivasa, Customer]"I came to visit here and I ordered a chicken biriyani and the experience is too good and the biryani is too hot."
The British car industry has lost its way. Gone are the days when our historic marques represented a sense of understated sophistication – today it’s all about bling, ostentation. In the Nineties, even the priciest cars made by British brands were relatively demure; the Aston Martin DB7 looks like a Vauxhall Corsa compared with the current DBX SUV, and the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit was basically a rectangle. Nowadays, everything we build seems to sparkle like a nightclub loo.
(Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.
The Dolphins cornerback’s lawyers called the lawsuit “the epitome of a shakedown” from the start.
(Bloomberg) -- Emails and texts by Tucker Carlson, other Fox News hosts and executives were shown to the judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network for broadcasting 2020 election-fraud claims.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to
STORY: A Russian court froze all Volkswagen assets in the country on Monday (March 20).It presents the latest issue for the German carmaker in its year-long effort to wind down its Russian operations.VW suspended operations there last year after the invasion of Ukraine.The carmaker has tried to sell its Russian assets, including its main plant in the city of Kaluga.But a lawsuit was brought against VW by Russian auto manufacturer GAZ.The firm was contracted to produce VW vehicles and tried to stop any sale.GAZ argued VW breached a contract after it ended their production agreement in August.The Russian firm further said VW's attempts to leave the country put its own interests at risk, and demanded over $201 million in damages.The court on Monday agreed to freeze all VW's assets in the country while the dispute with GAZ played out. The Russian carmaker declined to comment. Volkswagen and Russia's industry ministry did not respond to requests to comment.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is preparing the company to be leaner, but a new push for efficiency risks squeezing employees more than ever.
TORONTO — Nordstrom is expected to begin liquidating its stores across Canada today. The start of the department store chain's closing sale comes a day after the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch got permission from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to start selling off merchandise. Nordstrom's liquidation efforts are being led by Hilco Merchant Retail Solutions ULC and Gordon Brothers Canada and are expected to be complete by late June. Furniture, fixtures and equipment will be liquidated alo
BERLIN (Reuters) -Carmaker Mercedes-Benz must pay compensation for unauthorized so-called defeat devices in diesel cars if the buyer suffers damages, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday. It is up to German courts to decide whether the software in question qualifies as a defeat device and whether its use is justified, the court said in a statement. However, if a defeat device is found to be illegal and the buyer of a vehicle with such a device has suffered damages as a result of the purchase, the carmaker is obliged to provide them with compensation, it added, with member states responsible for upholding that right.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp faced a skeptical judge on Tuesday as they sought to block a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems from going to trial, while the voting-technology company accused Fox News of knowingly airing vote-rigging claims that the network knew were false. Both sides made presentations during a hearing in Wilmington before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, asking him to rule in their favor on various legal questions rather than proceeding to a full trial scheduled to start on April 17. The judge peppered a Fox lawyer with questions about its defense against Dominion's assertion that the network knew that allegations by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued putting the claims on the air anyway in pursuit of ratings.
Handout via ReutersA Manhattan federal judge has ruled that lawsuits against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank—which accuse the financial giants of benefiting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring—can move forward.Two victims of Epstein sued the banks last year under the pseudonym Jane Doe, arguing the financial institutions kept Epstein as a client, and enabled his abuse of young women, because he generated millions for their businesses. Soon after, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands file
TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's top six lenders have ample liquidity and manageable credit risks which will help them to emerge largely unscathed from the crisis of confidence that has rocked the global banks over the last two weeks, analysts said on Monday. The collapse of two the U.S. regional banks- the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month --and the Swiss government-brokered deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse has raised concerns about the health of global banking sector. "The U.S. contagion is unlikely to spill over to Canadian banks as the issues in U.S. are unique and specific to certain business models or lending activities," said James Shanahan, banking analyst with Edward Jones to Reuters.
A Swedish court gave Greta Thunberg and hundreds of other climate activists the go-ahead on Tuesday to proceed with a class action lawsuit against the Swedish state for "insufficient climate policy". Thunberg, and 600 other young activists in a group called Aurora, sued the Swedish state in November, claiming it had to do more to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to live up to the European Convention on Human Rights.