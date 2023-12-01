White House taking Sikh murder plot 'very seriously'

STORY: Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Nikhil Gupta, 52, worked with the Indian government employee, whose responsibilities included security and intelligence, on the plot to assassinate the New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Responding on Thursday, India expressed concern about one of its government officials being linked to the plot, from which it dissociated itself, as being against government policy.

Prosecutors did not name the Indian official or the target, although they did describe the latter as a U.S. citizen of Indian origin. U.S. officials have named him as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada.