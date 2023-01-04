White House: Southwest Airlines failed its customers

STORY: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a news conference the Department of Transportation is watching and monitoring that the low-cost carrier covers the costs of massive flight cancelations and delays.

On December 30, Southwest Airlines was sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month.

The carrier largely restored normal operations on Dec. 30, several days after other airlines had recovered from the storm.

In a Dec. 29 letter to Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the disruptions "unacceptable" and said the law requires refunds when carriers cancel flights unless passengers accept rebooking.