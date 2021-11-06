White House says there should be no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines for kids
Getting younger children vaccinated will help protect older adults during the holidays, doctor says.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Portland opened an investigation into Neil Olshey with employees alleging a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto 102-101 on Friday to end the Raptors' win streak at five games.
Ruggs now faces four felony counts and a misdemeanor.
The red-hot Raptors may get a whole lot better as early as next week.
After a decade with the promotion, Patricky "Pitbull" finally got his hands on Bellator gold.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
It looks like Kyrie isn't coming back anytime soon.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Dusty Baker will try to lead the Astros back to the World Series in 2022.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
PRAGUE (AP) — Russia won both singles matches to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday to claim the trophy for the fifth time. Liudmila Samsonova rallied to capture the decisive point with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic. Daria Kasatkina gave Russia a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Jil Teichmann. The competition was formerly known as the Fed Cup. In a dominant display, Kasatkina blasted a forehand winner
LONDON (AP) — Patrick Vieira's transformation of Crystal Palace is making an impact. Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday to follow up on a triumph last weekend at Manchester City. It's now six games unbeaten for the south London club. James McArthur slipped Zaha through on goal with a perfectly weighted pass and the Ivory Coast forward slotted into the corner from a tight angle in the 61st minute. Assistant referee Peter Kirkup immediately rai