White House recognizes COVID-19 Test-to-Treat site in Baltimore
Maryland's COVID-19 Test-to-Treat facility in Baltimore City is getting some attention from the White House. Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 tests administered by the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. It became the precursor to the current Test-to-Treat site on the State Center grounds of the Maryland Department of Health. Representatives from the White House on Friday toured the facility that's setting the standard for similar facilities around the country.