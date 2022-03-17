White House: not seeing de-escalation from Russia

STORY: “It's hard to have negotiations that are going to be effective if… one party is continuing to escalate,” Psaki told reporters.

Psaki said there are a range of further sanctions the White House has available to escalate pressure on Russia.

But she said the U.S. President remains opposed to a no-fly zone, something military experts say would be equivalent to the United States entering the war against Russia, and stated there was no practical difference "in terms of the implementation and the escalatory impact" when asked about a possible "humanitarian no-fly zone".

Latest Stories

