White House: China's Micron ban isn't 'based in fact'

STORY: The Biden administration is troubled by Beijing's recent actions and by raids targeting American firms, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The White House is communicating its view to Beijing through the Commerce Department, she said.

China's move against Micron, the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, came just a day after the Group of Seven rich nations agreed they would look to "de-risk, not decouple" from China, and as Washington pressures its allies to join it in restricting chip equipment exports to China.