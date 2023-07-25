White House calls for 'consensus' building in Israel

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden's administration reiterated its long-standing concerns after Israel's Knesset approved the first bill that limits the Supreme Court's powers, despite months of street protests and appeals from the U.S. and other countries to hold off on such a move.

Opposition members of parliament boycotted the vote backed by lawmakers of Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition.

Hours after the vote, Netanyahu said in a televised address that the courts will remain independent and he hopes to reach an agreement with the opposition on the judicial changes by the end of November.