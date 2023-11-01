White House aims for Biden-Xi meeting in November

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet China’s Xi Jinping in San Francisco this month, according to the White House.

A senior Biden official said that details of the meeting still need to be hammered out.

However, it would be the latest in a flurry of diplomacy between the two superpowers, with the Israel-Hamas conflict adding a new dynamic to their testy relationship.

Biden and Xi haven’t met since last November at Indonesia’s G20 summit in Bali.

And Biden has yet to host the Chinese leader on U.S. soil since he took office.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed they aim to meet in San Francisco on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit.

“The president said he's been looking forward to meeting with President Xi. It's going to be a constructive meeting.”

Jean-Pierre was also asked whether the U.S. has considered any gestures to help make top-level meetings with Beijing more frequent.

“We've been very clear, our policy and how we move forward with China, it hasn't changed. This is intense competition, right, that we have said that we want to move forward with China, we understand that. And intense competition means intense diplomacy. That's what you're going to see."

U.S. officials have told Reuters they view the potential sit-down as essential to help ease tension between the two countries, on further issues including Taiwan and a Chinese military buildup in the South China Sea.