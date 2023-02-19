White Helmets Provide Health Care for Earthquake Survivors at Bisnia Temporary Shelters

Members of the Syria Cvil Defence provided health care for survivors of the February 6 earthquake in Idlib’s village of Bisnia, footage published online showed.

This footage was published on February 18 and shows Syria Civil Defence crews caring for injured survivors staying in temporary shelters.

As of February 18, the death toll from the earthquakes in Syria climbed to 7,535, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. On the same day, Anadolu Agency reported a death toll of 40,624 in Turkey. Credit: Syria Civil Defence via Storyful