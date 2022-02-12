'White, Colored' labeling on Sacramento City Unified water fountains prompts investigation
A pair of water fountains, one labeled "Colored" and the other "White," has prompted the Sacramento City Unified School District to investigate. This happened at McClatchy High School. A picture shared on social media by activist Berry Accius shows the racist labeling written on the school's wall above the fountains. "It’s like 1950s in 2022!" Accius told KCRA 3. In a statement about the racist graffiti investigation posted to the SCUSD website, the district indicated that the graffiti was removed once it was discovered by school site staff.