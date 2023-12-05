Whipsnade Zoo meerkats post Christmas wish list to Santa
Whipsnade Zoo meerkats posted a Christmas wish list to Santa.Source: Whipsnade Zoo / PA
Whipsnade Zoo meerkats posted a Christmas wish list to Santa.Source: Whipsnade Zoo / PA
The endangered tiger likely felt threatened by the man following its tracks, experts say.
The “elusive” animal tried to defend itself when researchers picked it up, a study said.
OSHAWA, Ont. — Ontario's solicitor general says the province will investigate a kangaroo's escape from its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec. Michael Kerzner says it's very important to look into how the kangaroo, whose name is Nathan, got away on Thursday during a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo and roamed in the wild for the next three days before being apprehended on Monday. Kerzner says it's good news that the animal has been found. Police have said a delivery driver transportin
A female tourist from Boston was killed Monday by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, police told reporters. “So the sharks get acclimated, and the animals are a little bit less cautious than they otherwise might be,” he said.
Alyssa Zinger pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges
The SKIMS founder showed off her holiday decor in a series of photos and videos shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday
A Toronto-based power corporation says it's halting its proposal for an eastern Ontario energy storage facility after facing intense local pushback — including someone uttering a death threat during an open house.The mayor of Elizabethtown-Kitley said while police were called to the meeting — and he regrets how it went down — Baseload Power ultimately failed to gain traction because it did not consult widely or early enough."Don't leave it until the last minute," said Mayor Brant Burrow of how t
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
Ukrainian soldiers have set up a Christmas tree on the road to Bakhmut and nicknamed it “the country’s main Christmas tree”, according to a photo shared by Ukrainian medic Roman Docent on Facebook on Dec. 2.
Pauline Dutton via KING 5 Seattle/YouTubeThe family of a Washington state couple who were allegedly kidnapped and murdered by one of their tenants have expressed relief after their bodies were believed to have been found by authorities over the weekend. Karen Koep and husband Davido, both in their 60s, were reported missing on Nov. 13. Five days later, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced a man had been arrested in connection with their kidnap and murder, saying that authorities had re
Critics say Saskatchewan and Canada should ban fur farming for public health reasons and to prevent cruelty, but a pro-fur advocate says the industry is a proud Canadian tradition and an important part of the country's economy.The Fur-Bearers, a wildlife charity, recently found via freedom of information requests that there are five active fur farms in Saskatchewan.CBC News reviewed those documents, which are partially redacted information. The Saskatchewan fur farms range in size — the smallest
Electric vehicles have 79% more problems than other vehicles, according to Consumer Reports’ latest annual auto reliability survey. But the problem isn’t really because they’re electric, said Jake Fisher, director of the group’s auto testing center.
The scorching weather predicted for the year 2100 could strike Europe up to 50 years earlier, researchers have warned.
Nancy Ng went missing on October 19 while kayaking on Lake Atitlán. While authorities think she may have drowned, her family and friends think differently, and TikTok is sharing every update.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated. Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercatio
At 78 years old, Lee is the oldest woman to top the 'Billboard' Hot 100
A large number of police officers could be seen fanning out around a rural property near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Monday as the investigation into the disappearance of Kevin Camilleri continues.Some officers could be seen carrying hoses and hydraulic rescue tools toward a white house standing on a snowy hill. Others were seen looking through a car parked out front.Police vehicles, including forensic vans and an underwater search and recovery truck, were lined up along the road.Camilleri was report
Paul Rytting listened as a woman, voice quavering, told him her story. It was March 2017 and Rytting offered his sympathies as 31-year-old Chelsea Goodrich spoke. A Utah attorney and head of the church’s Risk Management Division, Rytting had spent about 15 years protecting the organization, widely known as the Mormon church, from costly claims, including sexual abuse lawsuits.
The species from Myanmar was named after mango trees for its yellow-orange color, researchers said.
An Edmonton researcher is about to embark on a study that looks into why white-tailed jackrabbit populations are booming in the province's capital city despite a sharp decline elsewhere.Darcy Visscher, an associate professor of biology at The King's University, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM his research team has received $100,000 to tag jackrabbits with GPS trackers to understand where they're coming from and why they are drawn to urban centres.Visscher said his work revolves around urban ecology