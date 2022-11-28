When and where holiday shoppers can find free parking in Sacramento
Holiday shopping is underway, and that also means more free parking options in Sacramento as the city aims to make it convenient for people to support local businesses with its holiday parking program. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, drivers are not required to pay at on-street parking meters on weekends or after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. That includes Old Sacramento, where payment is typically required seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.