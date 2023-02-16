Where hell and hope collide: Migrants face hostile jungle on the road to the US

A team of journalists at FRANCE 24's sister channel, France 2, have made a perilous journey alongside migrants in Colombia by crossing the treacherous jungle into Panama. They report on how the migrants - from as far away as Venezuela, Haiti and Africa - put their fears aside to try to fulfil their dream of one day reaching the United States. The passage, from South America into Central America via the Darien Gap, is a short but essential part of the journey.

The report by France 2's Loïc de la Mornais and Thomas Donzel is narrated by FRANCE 24's Nicholas Rushworth. Some viewers may find certain scenes upsetting.



